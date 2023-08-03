The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens to a strong $10.2 million, projected to gross around $30-$40 million in its first five days.

After witnessing its biggest film of the year — Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — be bulldozed by “Barbenheimer,” Paramount is sending another batter to the plate in a bold bid at counter-programming, even as audiences across the globe return for second and third helpings of Oppenheimer and Barbie. Like the seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is debuting mid-week, and will have an extended five-day opening at the domestic box office.

The animated movie opened to $10.2 million on Wednesday, including the $3.8 million it made from Tuesday previews that began at around 2 in the afternoon. This was good for the number two spot, ahead of holdover hit Oppenheimer, but behind Barbie. The film is projected to gross around $30 million across its first five days, but some are putting the opening in the $40 million range, considering the excellent reviews that it's getting. Unlike most major animated releases these days, Mutant Mayhem cost a modest $70 million to produce (before advertising). By comparison, the latest Pixar movie, Elemental, was produced on a reported budget of $200 million. But Mutant Mayhem is clearly borrowing from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse playbook, both in terms of animation style and budget. Because Sony kept costs on Into the Spider-Verse to a minimum, the film’s $384 million worldwide gross was seen as a massive win. The studio only marginally leveled up with this year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which has grossed $682 million so far, against a reported budget of $100 million.

It Looks Like We Have a New Franchise on the Cards

Paramount is hoping for Mutant Mayhem to reinvigorate one of its most high-value IPs. A sequel has already been greenlit, in addition to a spinoff series destined for the Paramount+ streaming service. Reviews have praised the film’s animation style, the voice acting, and the writing. Mutant Mayhem has been written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, alongside director Jeff Rowe.

The seventh theatrical film in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Mutant Mayhem is a reboot of the series after audiences seemingly lost interest in a duology of live-action films — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows — released between 2014 and 2016. It’s the second animated movie of the franchise, after 2007’s TMNT.

Inspired by coming-of-age movies, Mutant Mayhem features the voices of Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo and Brady Noon as Raphael. Jackie Chan voices Splinter, while Hannibal Buress, Ayo Edebiri, Ice Cube, John Cena, Rose Byrne and others round out the cast. You can watch our interview with the lead actors here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.