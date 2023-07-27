The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem brings back the beloved Turtles and their mentor, Splinter, in an all-new origin story.

The movie features visually stunning art and an irreverent tone as the Turtles come together to save New York City.

Paramount is confident in the success of the film, as they have already greenlit a sequel and a bridging series for Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

In just over a week, we'll be jumping into the sewers and munching down pizza with the Heroes in a Half Shell as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, from directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, opens in theaters. In this all-new origin story for the Turtles, we’re reintroduced to Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michaelangelo, and their mentor and master, Splinter.

Following years of training underground, the Ninja Turtles go top-side to establish themselves as heroes, and find themselves face to face with a rogues' gallery that includes the likes of Leatherhead (voiced by Rose Byrne), Bebop (Seth Rogen) and Rocksteady (John Cena), and Ice Cube’s Superfly. The trailer teases the visually stunning art style employed in the movie as well as the Turtles' irreverent tone as they come to terms with the fact that, as brothers, they need to stand tgether to help save New York City.

The creative minds behind Mutant Mayhem include Rowe, Rogen, alongside his longtime collaborator and friend, Evan Goldberg, as well as Dan Hernandez (known for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) and Benji Samit (The Addams Family 2).

Image via Paramount

Paramount evidently have plenty of faith that Mutant Mayhem will be a winner for the company. They've already greenlit a sequel, which hasn't been dated yet, along with a "bridging" series which will air on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which has already been approved for two seasons, with the show taking place between the events of the first movie and its successor. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will return to voice the titular turtles, with showrunners Chris Yost and Alan Wan executive producing the project. “Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation.

Not just that, but with interest in the Heroes in a Half Shell back at popular levels, the original animated series from 1987 is also streaming on Nickelodeon, as well as Nickelodeon-branded channels and digital platforms internationally. All 193 episodes of the show which ran for 9 years will be available.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem climbs out of the sewers and into theaters on August 2. Check out the final trailer down below.