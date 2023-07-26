Collider is excited to announce we’re teaming up with Paramount Pictures to offer Los Angeles residents a bodacious opportunity to see Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem for an early screening! Beat the crowds and join us days before its August 2 theatrical release, followed by a Q&A with Rowe.

This summer, Mutant Mayhem brings the Heroes in a Half-Shell back to the big screen in the stunning new animation style that films like Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse have employed in the last five years. In this all-new origin story for the Turtles, we’re reintroduced to Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michaelangelo, voiced by up-and-comers Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey and Shamon Brown Jr., respectively. Mutant Mayhem also features a star-studded cast voicing the iconic characters, like Jackie Chan as the Turtle’s mentor, Splinter and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. When the Ninja Turtles set out to establish themselves in New York City after years of being sheltered in the sewers below, they find themselves facing off with foes like Leatherhead (voiced by Rose Byrne), Bebop (Seth Rogen) and Rocksteady (John Cena), and Ice Cube’s Superfly.

For fans in the LA area, this early screening will take place at a special location on Monday, July 31, at 7:30 pm. Filmmaker and co-writer Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) will be joining Collider and guests for a Q&A following the advanced screening to discuss the making of this brand-new beginning, so brush up on your TMNT lore.

Image via Paramount

Mutant Mayhem is co-written by Rowe, Rogen, longtime collaborator and friend, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), and Benji Samit (The Addams Family 2). Over the years, there have been numerous iterations of these pizza-loving heroes, including last year’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie on Netflix and Dave Green’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016). What sets Mutant Mayhem apart is its unique, stylized animation and a story that promises to honor the comic legacy of beloved characters. In addition to names like Byrne, Cena and Ice Cube, we also get Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Ultrom, and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman.

How to Enter to Win

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this one is going to go fast. Again, the screening will begin at 7:30 pm, followed by the Q&A. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to July 31, so keep an eye out!