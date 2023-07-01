2023 has been full of great animated films so far. Next up on the list for moviegoers is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. This is the first time TMNT will be back on the big screen in seven years. Nickelodeon and Paramount spared no expense with a crazy fun marketing campaign highlighting the series’ new energetic animated form. With that has been a whole batch of new toys from Playmates and now Funko has unveiled their entire line of Mutant Mayhem products.

This of course starts with a new series of Pops based on the film. There’s the four fan-favorite turtles Leonardo, Donatello, Rafael, and Michelangelo in their update looks for Mutant Mayhem, but there’s also characters like trusted reporter April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and the film’s new villain Superfly. There will also be Keychain Pops of the four turtles and Michelangelo will even be getting his own Mutant Mayhem Pop t-shirt bundle. If that wasn’t enough turtle power for die hard fans, these heroes in a half-shell will be getting an Amazon exclusive four-pack as well. The quartet is also getting 7-inch plushies for fans who want more cuddly toys. The last product in Funko’s Mutant Mayhem line will be a series of Sodas including the four turtles, April O’Neil, and Superfly. These Sodas will be $14.99 each while the normal Pops will be $11.99 each.

What’s Mutant Mayhem About?

What you can probably gather from Funko’s line is that Mutant Mayhem will be focused on younger versions of the famous turtles in the early part of their superhero career. They're just meeting April O’Neil for the first time, and it looks like they haven’t encountered their arch rival Shredder yet. They're just heroes living up to their adolescent name dealing with relatable issues. That’s until classic villains like Bebop and Rocksteady start popping up across the city. These turtles are facing their first real test as a team and the Mutant Mayhem is only beginning. Other iconic TMNT characters like Mondo Gecko, Baxter Stockman, and Leatherhead are also set to appear in this New York ooz-infested take over. If you needed any more convincing to see this film on the big screen, Mutant Mayhem will feature the voice relents of Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Giancarlo Esposito, Maya Rudolph, and countless other A-list stars.

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Mutant Mayhem is hitting theaters on August 2, 2023. Until then, you can pre-order all of Funko’s Mutant Mayhem products on Entertainment Earth’s website. The Funko wave is set to periodically drop throughout the Summer and into early Fall. Mutant Mayhem’s latest trailer can be viewed down below.