While Paramount reels from the relative underperformance of two major tent poles this year — Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — there’s still some hope for the studio’s third big franchise release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. While the animated underdog hasn’t exactly set the box office on fire, it’s showing impressive holds and is quietly performing counter-programming duties while most audiences enjoy Barbie and Oppenheimer. It has been noted in recent months, especially in the post-pandemic era, that the lack of options for family audiences and children usually translates to strong performances for major animated titles. Last year, Dreamworks’ The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish legged it to $250 million and $485 million worldwide, respectively, thanks mainly to a lack of competition. Earlier this year, Pixar’s Elemental bounced back from a record-low opening to generate over $400 million globally.

As evidenced by its tight budget of around $70 million and its vibrant, 2D-inspired animation style, it’s clear that Paramount was hoping to replicate the success of Sony’s similarly styled animated Spidey flicks — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which have grossed a combined total of more than $1 billion worldwide. Mutant Mayhem has grossed $98 million domestically after a month in theaters, and another $37 million from overseas markets, for a running global haul of $135 million. While that should ensure a healthy profit for Paramount in the long run, it isn’t yet the kind of figure that screams unambiguous success. The film’s biggest international territories are the U.K. (nearly $9 million), Mexico ($6 million), France ($4 million), Germany ($2 million) and China ($1.2 million).

This is the Third Time the 'TMNT' Franchise Has Been Rebooted

Directed by Jeff Rowe and co-produced and co-written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Mutant Mayhem was designed as a franchise starter/reboot. It’s the seventh overall installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, the second animated movie of the bunch after 2007’s TMNT, and the third reboot after the live-action duology co-produced by Michael Bay, which ran from 2014 to 2016. Mutant Mayhem was inspired by teen coming-of-age movies, and received solid reviews upon release, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime praising Rowe for embracing “the teenage side of these characters.”

A sequel and a spinoff streaming series are already in the works. Mutant Mayhem features the voices of Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. You can watch our interview with the lead cast here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.