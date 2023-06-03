Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may be the most highly anticipated animated film of the Summer, but soon another superhero franchise is making a grand return to the big screen to give Spidey and his amazing friends a run for their money. That film in question is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The marketing for this tubular animated adventure has finally kicked it into high gear with the film’s August release right around the Manhattan corner. This includes a handful of new posters, trailers, and now Playmates has univeal their figures for Mutant Mayhem.

The first wave in Playmates movie line of course starts off with everyone's four favorite crime fighting turtles. This includes Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo with their signature weaponry alongside their master Splinter. However, you can’t be superheroes without an assortment of villains and this wave includes Superfly, Leatherhead, Bebop, and Rocksteady all with their own battle ready weapons. Like most Playmates TMNT figures, this Mutant Mayhem wave will stand at four to five inches tall and cost $9.99 each.

What’s Mutant Mayhem About?

Mutant Mayhem is a fresh start for the series and takes the franchise back to its younger Teenage roots. Literally as the Turtles in this film act like they're teenagers and are in the very early part of their career right as they meet reporter April O’Neil for the first time. In classic TMNT fashion, mutants get unleashed in New York City by a mysterious crime syndicate (most likely the Foot Clan) and our half-shelled heroes have to stop them before it’s too late. While this is the fourth TMNT reboot to come to the big screen in the last 30 years, Mutant Mayhem has the distinction of being the first animated film in the franchise since 2007’s appropriately titled TMNT. That film’s artstyle went for a more realistic, “darker”, CGI approach, but Mutant Mayhem is cranking up the fun and colors with something that feels more like an energetic comic book come to life. The trailers, both in its animation and zany humor style, have given off Spider-Verse vibes. However, that’s definitely not a bad thing. Also, with a cast that features the likes of Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, John Cena, Ice Cube, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, and Paul Rudd, this is a TMNT film moviegoers should keep their eye out for.

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases on August 2, 2023. The first wave of Playmates figures are releasing to coincide with the movie on June 25. Until then, you can check out more images below:

