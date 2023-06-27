It’s been an incredible summer to go to the movies, and it’s only getting started. There are still a ton of exciting films to look forward to in the coming months. If you're a comic book or Saturday morning cartoon fan, the next film on your radar is probably Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The animated return of TMNT hits theaters this August and, when there’s a new film, fans can always expect new toys. Playmates Toys is going all out on their Mutant Mayhem line of figures, but they’ll also be releasing a few awesome playsets that’ll have you saying “Cowabunga”.

The two main playsets for TMNT fans to drool over are the “Movie Sewer Lair” and “Movie Pizzafire Van With Pizza Throwing Action”. The lair is the ultimate battleground with three levels for your favorite turtles to fight on. In addition, there are multiple false floors, a modular subway tunnel, classic series ooz to drop on your enemies, a zip line, and an elevator. Then for the updated turtle van this playset comes with side doors that swing open and a pizza launcher with eight pies ready to fire. The van can even fit all four turtles and Master Splinter. The lair will be $94.99 while the van will be $42.99. The final mini playset is the “Movie Ninja Kick Cycle with Exclusive Leonardo” which is a stylish alternative ride for TMNT’s leader. Leo in this particular set comes with a removable helmet and all the articulation of his normal movie figure. This set will run fans $25.99.

What’s Mutant Mayhem About?

Mutant Mayhem is the third cinematic reboot for TMNT and will feature this superhero team in the earlier part of the crime fighting careers. The film will have an emphasis on the turtles being teenagers because of this as they meet certain characters for the first time like their future friend April O’Neil. Villains like Baxter Stockman, Bebop and Rocksteady, and Mondo Gecko will also be featured in this new incarnation. Another really exciting part of the film is its voice cast. Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, and Maya Rudolph are just a few of the talented actors you’ll hear in the film.

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem escapes the sewers and hits theaters on August 2, 2023. The latest trailer can be seen down below. You can also pre-order all your Mutant Mayhem playsets and figures on Entertainment Earth’s website. Playmates' entire Mutant Mayhem line will drop next month ahead of the film’s debut.