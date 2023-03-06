Get ready to head back into the world of your favorite pizza-loving ninjas, as the first poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been released by Paramount Pictures. In the first look at the upcoming animated film, one of the turtles can be seen holding a skateboard decorated with many stickers and drawings referencing what the team's everyday life is like. The movie's August 4 release date has also been confirmed by the poster, positioning the turtles to make their return towards the end of the summer movie season. Jeff Rowe, who was the co-writer of 2021's The Mitchells vs. The Machines, will make his directorial debut with the project.

Alongside the poster, the first teaser trailer for the film was also released, giving audiences a taste of the world this new iterations of the classic cartoon characters will inhabit. Leonardo (Nicolás Cantú), Donatello (Micah Abby), Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Raphael (Brady Noon) can be seen playing around on a rooftop, filming themselves while destroying watermelons with their vast array of weapons. The trailer does a quick job of reminding audiences how young and energetic the turtles are supposed to be, with an animation style that blends 2D and 3D animation that has become popular in recent years.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will feature a stacked voice cast, with plenty of recognizable names attached to the movie. The full cast list was announced this weekend, during Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards, including Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter and Ice Cube as Superfly. As if these names weren't enough, the film will also have Natasia Demetriou, Giancarlo Esposito and Paul Rudd using their voices to bring characters to life, in a very unusual ensemble for an animated production.

The Turtles Are Coming Back to a Theater Near You

While this will be the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have an adventure on the big screens since 2016, it won't be the team's first mission in cinemas. Six films related to the franchise have premiered in the United States, with the first being Steve Barron's 1990 feature, and the latest version happening to be Dave Green's 2016 live-action retelling, which was produced by the filmmaker who built the Transformers franchise, Michael Bay. With plenty of breathing room between previous movies and the new one, and an animation style that will keep the audience glued to the screen, the ninja turtles are ready to make their big comeback this summer.

You can see the first poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below: