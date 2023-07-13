2023 continues to be a landmark year for bringing beloved comic book properties to the big screen, as following hits such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (as well as equally notable bombs such as The Flash and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), the latest beloved franchise to grace theaters will be the half-shelled heroes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in the upcoming Mutant Mayhem. Now, as tickets for the film go on sale, new posters for the film have been released, while fans are invited to attend an Early Access Fan Event in order to bag themselves some exclusive memorabilia.

The new film will see the sewer-dwelling heroes in the early stages of their careers, in a new brand new reimagining of the long-running franchise. The first cinematic outing for the turtles since 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Mutant Mayhem takes a new, more youthful approach to its titular teenage protagonists. So young are the turtles in fact, that they haven't even faced their most iconic antagonist, Shredder, yet. While the Michael Bay-produced Out of the Shadows and, its 2014 predecessor, saw Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello depicted as huge, uncanny creatures, Mutant Mayhem co-director Jeff Rowe has stated that the intention with the new film was to take the turtles back to basics, putting more emphasis on the "teenage" in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Going so far as to cast actual teenagers in the lead roles, Rowe told SFX magazine that "we wanted a teenager to watch the movie and feel seen by it and understood. That was our cornerstone for everything, like making the turtles not hulking, ripped versions of themselves, but lanky and awkward. That carried through into casting actual teenagers. It's insane that it had never been done before." Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, and Shamon Brown Jr. star in the upcoming feature. See the newly released posters below:

Grab a Slice of Mutant Mayhem

As anticipation for the upcoming film mounts, fans have had plenty to get excited about; alongside trailers for Mutant Mayhem, sneak-peek images, and a new line of toys, it was announced an Early Access Fan Event would take place on July 31, where audiences would be able to see the film two days before its general release. Those who made the trip to the event would be treated to exclusive collectibles, including a print of a newly released poster. The new posters feature the turtles tucking into their favorite food: pizza, of course. To tie into the release of the new film, Pizza Hut announced they would now be delivering pizzas underground, beneath the pavements of New York City.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will make its way into theaters on August 2; tickets for the film are available to book now. You can check out the trailer for the new film below: