Ever since the early '90s, there has been a steady release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles material, including the original trilogy of live-action films, several television shows, a Michael Bay-produced duology, and even a film where they team up with Batman. And yet, in all these projects, we always get to see the mutant, ninja, and turtle parts of this group, we rarely get to see the teenage side of them. But in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem—the latest cinematic take on this quartet of turtles—director and co-writer Jeff Rowe primarily focuses on these turtles as teens, struggling to be a part of the world above them, and in doing so, makes the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie so far.

'Mutant Mayhem' Explains Where These Teenagers in a Half-Shell Come From

Image via Paramount

It all begins fifteen years ago when scientist Baxter Stockman (voiced by Giancarlo Esposito) attempts to create a mutant family for himself, combining a mutagen with several different types of animals. Yet when his lab was infiltrated by the Techno Cosmic Research Institute, a vial of that mutagen fell into the sewers, causing four turtles and a rat to mutate. Now, the four turtles, Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Raphael (Brady Noon), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), and Donatello (Micah Abbey), live in the sewer with their father/rat Splinter (Jackie Chan), who constantly warns them of the dangerous humans within the world they so desperately want to live in.

Defying Splinter’s orders, the turtles start hanging out in the human world, playing around making videos, going to concerts, and watching movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, longing to be just normal teenagers who can go to high school. One day on the surface, the turtles help meet April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), a high school student who wants to do a story on them, and they realize showing their heroics to the world might be the way to endear humans to them. O’Neil is doing a story on a villain named Superfly (Ice Cube), and the turtles decide to help take him down, which sets them on an adventure that brings them face-to-face with other mutants like them for the first time.

RELATED: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem': Why Scale Tail Didn't Make the Cut for Superfly's Crew

'Mutant Mayhem's Cast and Roster of Characters Is Absurdly Great

Image via Paramount Pictures

While this is largely the origin story we’ve seen so many times before from these characters, and there’s of course the standard heroes vs. villains narrative, Mutant Mayhem works so well because of how Rowe embraces the teenage side of these characters. The cast recorded their voices together, and this choice can be felt throughout Mutant Mayhem, as half the fun is hearing how the four turtles play off each other. There’s an entirely different energy to these characters when they’re actually played by teenagers, and there’s a silliness and inherent fun that these four always have, even when they’re in great peril.

Mutant Mayhem additionally expands the cast beyond the iconic characters and villains of this world that have been used over and over again. Because of this, Mutant Mayhem has an excellent supporting cast of characters, and while many of them don’t get much screen time, they make the most of their moments in the spotlight. Paul Rudd’s Mondo Gecko stands out as an equally weird companion for Michelangelo, while characters like Post Malone’s Ray Fillet and Hannibal Buress’ Genghis Frog only get a line or two, but they still make that moment memorable.

This is also an extremely fun script that embraces the history of the Turtles and feels like it was written by people who know and love these characters. With a screenplay by Rowe, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit (with a story by Rogen, Goldberg, Rowe, and Brendan O’Brien), this plays like a film written by people who grew up with these characters (several 90s-aimed jokes and fantastic needle drops have fun with this) and have always wanted to see them portrayed in this way. Because of this care for these characters and this world, Mutant Mayhem is one of the most exciting and hilarious Turtles stories so far, and it feels like this franchise has finally found the right way to approach this universe.

This screenplay also makes April O’Neil and Splinter equally as interesting as the Turtles for once. Edebiri is a brilliant choice for O’Neil, and she’s just as funny as the Turtles, while Chan’s Splinter is another ingenious bit of casting that prioritizes making him a father over a sensei. By the end of Mutant Mayhem, we become just as invested in these often secondary characters as we are in the four Turtles themselves.

'Mutant Mayhem' Finds Just the Right Tone for the Turtles

Image via Paramount

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem also seems like the perfect tonal approach to this world. Rowe, who co-directed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, brings a similar animation style to that film, taking computer animation, but making it look hand-drawn in a way that has become fairly popular recently. Yet Mutant Mayhem still feels unique from other recent uses of this style, like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish or Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, making every frame feel slightly off, with character designs that are strange and often unsettling. It becomes an odd film that happens to be gorgeous to look at but also feels like it could’ve been made in a sewer.

Adding to this is a remarkable soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, which never skimps on the jarring pieces of composition that makes their work so great, but also manages to build the excitement and tension of the narrative. Similarly, the songs used here again bring a 90s-2000s vibe that is a hell of a lot of fun. The use of M.O.P.’s “Ante Up” is always a joy, and one montage set to Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” will put a smile on anyone’s face.

Mutant Mayhem is an excellent return for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with an approach to these characters that just feels right. Rowe and co-director Kyler Spears are able to make this world action-packed, exciting, abnormal, and humorous in equal measure, and by focusing on making these TEENAGE Mutant Ninja Turtles into authentic youths, Mutant Mayhem takes characters we’ve seen over and over again and makes them fresh once more.

Rating: B+

The Big Picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem focuses on the teenage side of the turtles, making it the best TMNT movie so far.

The cast and roster of characters in Mutant Mayhem are great, with excellent voice acting and memorable supporting characters.

Mutant Mayhem finds the perfect tone for the TMNT world, with unique animation and an exciting soundtrack that adds to the overall experience.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes to theaters on August 2.