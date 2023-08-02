The Big Picture The director of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem discusses potential future movies and how the characters will evolve.

The film will see the Turtles go through a phase of uncertainty and then gain confidence, only to have their confidence tested.

The movie will feature a strong supporting cast, including John Cena, Seth Rogen, and talented voice actors for the turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem might have just hit theaters, but it's never too early to start thinking about the future of a story. While a sequel film is stll only in the early days of development — along with an animated series — ideas for potential subsequent installments can be figured out from a very early stage, allowing the filmmakers behind it to know in which direction they want to take the characters from the very beginning. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Jeff Rowe, the director behind the latest iteration of the charismatic team, some about the journey they could have in future movies:

I had a teacher in high school that told me like freshmen know nothing and know they know nothing, sophomores know nothing but think they know something, juniors know something but think they know nothing and seniors know something and know they know nothing. And I think they just went through the phase where they don't really know anything, and they're kind of aware of it, and I think they're probably gonna go into a new movie with a lot of confidence that will then be tested by the world and by the social ecosystem of high school."

In Mutant Mayhem, the turtles seem to be having the time of their lives, with tons of pizza yet to be discovered and eaten, villains to be taken down and viral videos to film. Everything will change for them when the mutant population of New York City decide to stage a revolution, aiming to take over control of the city from humans. Villains such as Superfly (Ice Cube) and Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd) will be roaming freely through the streets, making life impossible for anyone who stands in their way. It will be up to the young heroes to save the day before the Big Apple, and eventually the world, are lost forever.

Image via Paramount Pictures

An Incredible Supporting Cast

Apart from Rudd and Ice cube, several other celebrities will bring the secondary characters of this story to life. With John Cena voicing Rocksteady and Seth Rogen portraying Bebop, there will be plenty of fun to be had with the actors' signature sense of humor taking center stage in an explosive adventure. The turtles themselves will be voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon. After their live-action counterparts jumped towards the big screen over the course of the past decade, it's time for the ninja turtles to attempt to launch yet another franchise in cinemas.

You can check out Rowe's comments below: