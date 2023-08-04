The Big Picture Get ready to ride like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a specially handcrafted skateboard styled after the art from Mutant Mayhem. Limited edition and unique!

Bear Walker, the founder of his own custom skateboard company, has collaborated with big names like Marvel and created custom boards for celebrities like Jason Momoa and Billie Eilish.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is being hailed as the best TMNT movie so far, telling the origin story of the turtles with vibrant visuals and a star-studded cast including John Cena and Paul Rudd.

In celebration of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem taking over theaters this week, Collider is excited to reveal our next bodacious giveaway! We’re proud to team up with Paramount Pictures and the designer, founder and CEO of his own custom skateboard company, Bear Walker, to offer our readers a chance to get their hands on a specially handcrafted skateboard styled after the art from Mutant Mayhem.

Want to ride like Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), and Raphael (Brady Noon)? At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, COMICBOOK premiered Walker’s latest design at the floor show, unveiling this one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and artwork ahead of the Halfshell Heroes taking over the theaters this summer. The limited-edition cruiser is carved to the likeness of the turtles’ shells on one side and carved and painted art from the board featured prominently on the Mutant Mayhem official poster on the other. Made to be both wholly unique and functional, Collider is beyond thrilled to offer you the chance to own this righteous deck! This skateboard comes sealed in its premium packaging with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Who Is Bear Walker?

Bear Walker began hand-carving boards back in 2012. His company, Bear Walker Industries, was born from Walker’s personal passion for creating, and as he began to accept more and more offers, the artist and designer realized these passion projects could expand even further. After years of innovation and trials and errors as far as functionality, Walker nailed down his own technique for grip that doesn’t compromise his artistic vision. Since launch, Walker has collaborated with big names in video games, comics, and more, including a recent deal with Marvel for limited-edition Spider-Man boards. He’s tackled IPs like Pokémon, The Walking Dead and more, with clients that include Jason Momoa, Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, and Zachary Levi, and each one is custom-made.

What Sets Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Apart?

According to Collider’s Ross Bonaime, Mutant Mayhem, written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and writer-director Jeff Rowe, is “the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie so far.” The story, brought to the big screen in vibrant, stunning visuals, tells the origin story of the turtles from lab to sewers, and how they became the young wards of their father figure and mentor, Splinter, voiced by Jackie Chan. As any handful of rambunctious teens would be, the brothers are curious about life above ground and microdose on pop culture any chance they get. When they meet April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), her story for her school’s newspaper about the villain Superfly (Ice Cube) inspires the brothers to appeal to humans by showing off their skills for saving the day, effectively introducing them to a whole slew of mutants! The cast is also jam-packed with talent, from Giancarlo Esposito, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne to John Cena, Paul Rudd and Post Malone.

Cowabunga, dudes! Here’s How to Enter for a Chance to Win

To enter for your chance to win a one-of-a-kind, custom-made skateboard from Bear Walker, hit this link and provide us with your email address. Enter ASAP to get your hands on this board. This giveaway is open to residents of the continental USA only and will run until August 16. After the cutoff, we'll contact the winner. In the meantime, be sure to snag tickets to catch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters now! Check out more images of the skateboard from Walker's Instagram below.

Here are pics of the actual skateboard we will skip to the winner. It's still sealed and new in the box.