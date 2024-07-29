The Big Picture Collider's Aidan Kelley sits down with the cast and creatives of Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at SDCC 2024.

Picking up from Mutant Mayhem and leading into the 2025 feature, Tales of Teen Mutant Ninja Turtles is called "essential viewing."

Showrunners Chris Yost and Alan Wan reveal their inspirations for 2024's spin-off series.

Our beloved band of famously-named brothers return again this year in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a spin-off series exclusively premiering on Paramount+, jumping off from 2023's film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Adding on to the legacy of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), the series will once again follow the misadventures of Donatello, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, as they try to save New York City from yet another nemesis, all while navigating the dangers of being a teenager.

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Collider's Aidan Kelley sat down with co-showrunners Chris Yost and Alan Wan and lead stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, and guest star Alanna Ubach. The cast and crew delve into what will set Tales of the TMNT apart from its predecessors and what they were inspired by going into the film. You can hear it all from the crew in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

COLLIDER: One of my favorite parts of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was the chemistry between the turtles, the bond that they have and the way they spoke to each other. I know a big part of that was the improvisation element of the movie. Is that something that you're also going to be bringing to Tales of the TMNT, or do you have to rein in the improv a little bit?

NICOLAS CANTU: I think we were able to improvise a good bit. We have great scripts coming from our writers, as well. I think they knew that the chemistry from the movie was such a big part of it. So, we would come in, and they would just let us have fun and be these turtles. It was a great time.

BRADY NOON: It was really awesome. They really do trust us with our ideas and what’s new within the generation. I think it's awesome to have so much creative freedom, but we're not just going off-book. We do have scripts, and we do have material that we have to stick to. But for the most part, we kept that same magic from the first movie.

'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Separates the Brothers

The trailer for the show promises that it's going to put the turtles in this unique situation where they're going to be isolated from each other rather than working as a team. What was it like to explore these very distinct characters with all these personality traits in this more isolated setting?

SHAMON BROWN JR: For me, I got to go deeper with Mikey's character and add more personality to him. Even in the script, we get to see how Mikey does alone. We get to see him mature. We get to see him, I'm not going to spoil too much, but go through some crazy situations, as we all do. And I think it's dope because in the first movie, it's all together, we get to bounce off of each other. So, as an actor, just to be able to figure out my character alone, I'm glad that I was able to do it with the series.

MICAH ABBEY: I think there's a lot of development in all the characters, especially when we're on our own. The characters learn how we need each other and how much we rely on each other, on our brothers, to help us in times that are necessary. It helps us dig deeper into the character and see what this character would really do and how they would really act in this scenario without their brothers. Being alone in the booth sometimes helps us get into that energy.

CANTU: All these turtles together, that's how you're used to seeing them. In our show, we're all split up, and with Leo, you really see how he is not used to not having his unit with him. He's got his brothers, and now everybody is dealing with their own thing, but we all pull together in the end. I also love how we all have our stories intertwined. You'll see in Leo's episode a hint as to what's going to happen to Mikey, or Ralph's going to come across something that Donnie saw. I think it's all great, and ties it all back to an amazing villain, who is also really, really funny.

Alanna Ubach Plays the "Brilliant" Bishop in 'Tales of the TMNT'

ALANNA UBACH: There's nothing cooler than being a female antagonist. What's so ironic is that this is the first time I've met these boys.

CANTU: Turtle men.

UBACH: These turtle men. It's just so wild how their personalities in real life really do reflect the characters they are playing.

Alanna, you’re playing a brand-new villain that the ninja turtles have never faced before. What can you tell us about the character of Bishop, and what differentiates them from other villains that they face?

UBACH: That's a great, great question. She is a woman of a certain age, brilliant at what she knows. She has these incredible robots that are her assistants, as well as Pete Davidson being her assistant, who really tries hard, but I think he's dropped the cheese off his cracker. He's not exactly the coldest beer in the fridge in these episodes. She's always trying to outsmart the turtles as much as she can, and she gets duped every time.

How Does the Spin-off Series Pick Up From 'Mutant Mayhem'?

Would love to hear more about what the turtles have been up to since the events of Mutant Mayhem. They introduced themselves to the human world. They've got brand-new additions to their family. They finally enrolled in high school, which was a big dream for them. How does Tales pick up where the first movie left off?

NOON: This is the first time that they've lived side by side with humans, in any variation. The fact that they're just so accepted now, and they kind of just blend in, and they're seen as heroes and these positive figures, I think they're really living that good life now. Tales definitely take them on their own wild journeys and adventures, but they eventually come back together, and you see the original turtles.

CANTU: I'd say you get a little famous for saving New York City from a giant whale mutant monster. So, when we're going on this adventure with the "mechazoids," it's very funny to see how the citizens of New York stop us for pictures. I always like that element that goes into the show. It's really fun.

Are the turtles still doing their extracurricular activities they were doing?

ABBEY: Definitely. Donnie's still doing his old tech stuff, and everyone's doing their own thing. But it's cool how they use it to come together and save the day again.

He's still doing improv, I'm hoping?

BROWN JR: Of course. Improv in life, improv in school. Life is a big game of improvisation. [Laughs]

What Are the Inspirations for 'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?'

Chris and Alan, you have both worked on several Ninja Turtles adaptations, especially the shows of the 2003 series and many more. You're well aware that the turtles are ubiquitous in pop culture. Were there any of the many numerous movies, shows, and comics that you would say were a direct influence when making Tales of the TMNT?

CHRIS YOST: The turtles have been around for 40 years, and I grew up watching the '80s show. I was fortunate enough to work on the 2003 show, and they've been part of my life for all that time. My kids’ lives too. I think this one is a version of the turtles that really pushes the teenage aspect of it. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Jeff Rowe created Mutant Mayhem, and it's awesome because it really does make them the most human version of the turtles we've seen yet. They are regular normal kids, and casting these guys just made it super easy because they are pretty much the turtles, except for maybe the crime-fighting, but who knows?

CANTU: I don't really do that. [Laughs]

YOST: I don't know what you guys do. At the end of the day, it's just telling human stories with these kids who just happen to fight robots occasionally.

ALAN WAN: The art style definitely pays homage to the original [Kevin] Eastman and [Peter] Laird comics. The animation style is really raw. There's an indie animation feel to it. We're not going for something that's super polished. There's a teenage feel to it. We embrace all the roughness of it. As far as the action stuff, we definitely looked at every version of it, from the live-action Golden Harvest movie to the later versions, like Rise [of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles], and the movie Mutant Mayhem.

Does 'Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Connect to the 2025 Feature?

We know that there is a feature film in the works that continues the story of the turtles. Would you say that watching Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be essential viewing for the next chapter that's coming up?

BROWN JR: Yeah. I would say so.

NOON: You’d be missing a lot. A good amount that connects. So, I think it's pretty important.

CANTU: It's a little early to say completely. We just had our release date teased a little bit. I don't even know if it's fully announced, but I can say that for Tales picking up after Mutant Mayhem, I would assume it goes right into the next movie as well.

ABBEY: Everyone should just go watch it. It's a great show. We have great producers, great writers and great animators, and obviously a great cast. So, it's essential to watch for your personal life as well.

YOST: It's essential for happiness in life, really.

If it does lead into the next one, Mutant Mayhem had a pretty exciting end-credits scene where they tease a certain evil samurai who may or may not be on the way. Is there a chance that Shredder could make an appearance in the show?

CANTU: I don't know. No comment.

Superhero team-ups are a big thing nowadays, and the turtles are no stranger to that. They've fought Batman in the past. If you could pick one fictional character for the turtles to cross over with, who would you pick?

NOON: I'd say probably the Amazing Spider-Verse. That's sweet.

BROWN JR: I'm going to take it back to Marty McFly. Back to the Future collab with the turtles.

ABBEY: I'm going to have to go with Deadpool. I love Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds.

CANTU: Maybe like a big turtle like Gamera.

YOST: X-Men, maybe mutants and mutants together.

WAN: I'm going to go deep into the sewers. Pennywise from It.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premieres on Paramount+ on August 9, 2024. While we watch, you can watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Paramount+.

