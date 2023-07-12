While 2023 has been full of big superhero returns including Batman, Ant-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the next big comic book comeback is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The stylish animated film is leaving the sewers later this summer in August and headed for the big screen; as a result, the marketing for our favorite heroes in a half-shell has been quickly ramping up. Turtle fans have gotten a handful of new trailers, images, and toys to go along with their excitement. Now, as time draws closer to the film’s debut, tickets for Mutant Mayhem are about to go on sale.

Thanks to a new post on TMNT’s official Instagram page, it has been announced that tickets for Mutant Mayhem will be going on sale tomorrow Thursday, July 13. While TMNT has had a shaky history on the big screen, the original 1990 live-action film is one of the most beloved cinematic adventures of its era. Since then the turtles have been in six films of both the live-action and animated variety. Mutant Mayhem will be the first animated feature in the series since 2007’s TMNT.

The franchise has never been a box office juggernaut, but it’s going to be interesting to see how Mutant Mayhem does. Particularly because the film is sporting a unique energetic art style that has a refreshing comic book feel, and it’s geared more towards the younger demographic. The trailers have done a nice job highlighting both, so only time will tell if Paramount has another box office hit on their hands. Plus, TMNT isn't fighting off much competition in August.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Pizza Hut Now Delivering Underground To Tie In With 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem'

What’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Mutant Mayhem will be focusing on an early years' version of the turtles who are still deep in their training with Master Splinter and ones who are living up to their teenage namesake. They haven’t even encountered their iconic arch rival Shredder yet. This film will see Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo meet their soon-to-be partner-in-crime April O’Neil as a new mutant threat lead by the villain Superfly emerges in New York City. It’s going to take the combined turtle power of our heroes to stop this Mutant Mayhem from spreading. In addition, the film features an A-list voice cast of Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne, Ice Cube, and more.

When Does Mutant Mayhem Release?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is coming out of the shadows on August 2, 2023. While fans wait for tickets to go on sale, you can view the latest trailer for Mutant Mayhem down below.