After dropping a fun poster for the highly anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the TMNT official Twitter account promised a new trailer was on the way, and they weren’t lying. As we start the two-month countdown until the animated feature film’s premiere, there’s nothing better to keep us hyped up than brand-new footage from the iconic quartet.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will approach the group of characters the same way that the recent live-action films did: As actual teenagers who take it upon themselves to use their mutant abilities to save New York from threats. So, different from the 2007 animated movie, this time we can expect lots of joking around and adolescent mutant turtles just being kids in whatever chance they get.

The Slightly Darker Aspect of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

At the same time, there’s an important element to the infantile behavior of the turtles, since trying to be as normal as possible is their way of coping with the fact that they are not human and are tasked with dealing with threats that are way more adult than they are. That’s why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has the potential of being an incredibly fun, action-packed adventure, but also emotional when it comes to dealing with each turtle’s individuality.

Another great element that we can look forward to seeing on the big screen is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s distinct visual style, which reproduces the 3D-animation with hand-drawn artistry that was made widely popular with 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. On top of all that, we also have “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as a producer, which speaks volumes about the approach, style and tone of the movie that we’re gearing up to watch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, who previously worked in the art department of The Mitchells vs The Machines, Minions: The Rise of Gru (Spears) and Disenchantment (Rowe). Rogen co-writes the script with Rowe and Evan Goldberg (This Is The End). The star-studded cast features Paul Rudd, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, Post Malone, and Rogen himself.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is slated to premiere in theaters on August 2. You can watch the new trailer below: