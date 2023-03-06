Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the upcoming CGI animated film starring the Heroes in a Half Shell that is set to release in theaters on August 4, 2023, has received its first teaser trailer.

The teaser gives us our first look at the new iteration of the beloved TMNT brothers and many other members of the expansive cast of characters from the franchise. The new animated TMNT film is set to provide an all-new telling of the story of the brothers coming out of the sewers for the first time and becoming the heroes that we know them as today.

The new TMNT film will be the second CG film outing for the Turtles after 2007's TMNT and the first time the Turtles will be on the big screen since Bay's 2016 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Mutant Mayhem started life as the third entry in Bay's live-action TMNT series before it was picked up in 2018 by Seth Rogen, who serves as a producer on the film, and his Point Grey Pictures production company, at which point it was decided that the film will be an animated film instead of following the look of Bay's previous films. Rogen previously told Collider that he wanted to use this iteration of the turtles to focus on the teenage part of TMNT, showing how Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo come into their own.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Cast and Team of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Joining Rogen on the team behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Gravity Falls writer as well as co-writer and director of Netflix's The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Jeff Rowe, who will serve as director on the project with Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The House) acting as screenwriter.

It was announced at the 2023 Nickelodeon’s Kid's Choice Awards by Rogen himself that the film will feature an all-star ensemble cast which will feature Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Additional cast members rounding out the film's supporting cast include Rogen as Bebop as well as John Cena (Peacemaker) as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Insidious) as Leatherhead, Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) as Splinter, Ice Cube (21 Jump Street) as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. Other talent attached to the film also includes Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is slated for August 4, 2023. Check out the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming animated film down below.