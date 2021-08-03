If you're a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers, toymaker Hasbro has recently made pre-orders available on a very interesting hybrid collectible toy that fans may want to purchase. Well, technically, it's a set of figurines, not just one toy. Each figure is six inches tall and features Leonardo and Donatello wearing Power Rangers costumes.

Leonardo is, of course, sporting the Blue Ranger costume in addition to his half shell and his twin katanas. Donatello is dressed up as the Black Ranger but is still wearing his purple hachimaki - depending on which head you decide to put on him, that is. Yes, that's right, each action figure comes with an alternative head; one is a ninja turtle head, and the other is a head with a power ranger helmet covering the turtle's face. The set also comes with an alternate set of hands, power weapons (a lance and an ax, respectively), and "blast effect" pieces.

Image via Hasbro

RELATED: Seth Rogen Unveils 2023 Release Date for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot

The figures are sold together as a set and cannot be purchased separately. They're made of plastic, feature a premium painted and detailed design, and have more than 20 points of articulation so that you can pose your action figures however you want. One particularly clever product image has Donatello posing as if he's performing the iconic monologue from Hamlet while holding his Power Ranger helmet as if it were poor Yorick's skull.

Believe it or not, these toys didn't just appear out of nowhere. They're based on the Boom! Comics crossover mini-series which featured the turtles and their Ranger friends fighting together in the mean streets. For customers who pre-order, the estimated ship date is planned for sometime in November. The figures are currently retailing for $54.99 here.

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

Image via Hasbro

KEEP READING: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Why the Vanilla Ice Scene in 'TMNT 2' Is Still Incredible

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Wonder Years' Reboot Trailer Pays Tribute to its Roots Will the series be enough to entice viewers back to cable?

Read Next