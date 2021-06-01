Earlier in 2020, Seth Rogen announced that he would be rebooting a CGI Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Nickelodeon and Point Grey Pictures — and he’s finally announced the release date for the film! In a Twitter post filled with the mad inner workings of his creative process, Rogen wrote the release date of TMNT, as well as a slew of other hints at the upcoming feature.

Rogen has previously stated how this version of the turtles will really emphasize its “teenage” aspect, which is made clear by the ruled paper and high school boy-like notes in his Twitter post (anyone else still draw those “S” shapes at work?). Lots of doodles affirm the modus operandi of our favorite pizza-loving turtles, including discipline, honor, loyalty, and, of course, fun-filled immaturity. Rogen also adds the types of mutation such as deletion, duplication, and translocation, as well as a note to apologize to April (and Megan Fox while we’re at it).

We last saw our turtles on the big screen in 2016 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows starring Fox and Will Arnett, which certainly left fans lacking the crazy energy of its animated counterpart. Rogen seems like a great choice to revive the beloved IP with his trademark combination of humor and entertainment, as his producing credits have only had a rare critical or commercial flop here and there.

Rogen has certainly been killing it on-screen and off, choosing his projects carefully as he enters the rebranded hot dad phase of his career. His upcoming projects include starring as Steven Spielberg’s uncle in the film inspired by the director’s childhood, appearing in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy about their infamous sex tape, plus a whole host of other pictures in development. He is also serving as executive producer for Amazon’s hit series The Boys, which is currently filming its third season.

TMNT will head to theaters on August 11, 2023. Check out Rogen’s post below.

