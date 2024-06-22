The Big Picture Super7 debuts new TMNT figures based on the 2003 series with realistic designs and cowabunga-worthy accessories.

The 2003 series revitalized TMNT, lasting 7 seasons, 155 episodes, and crossing over with the 1987 Turtles.

TMNT is thriving in the 21st century with new movies, TV shows, comics, and games. Pre-order the figures now on Super7's website.

There are few '80s properties as beloved as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The heroes in a half shell are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year and, over the last four decades, there has been at least one Turtle team for each generation. If you were a kid of the 2000s, the 2003 series was most likely how you were introduced to these New York-centric superheroes. Now, Super7 has just debuted their new figures based on the acclaimed series.

Part of the popular toy company’s TMNT Ultimates series (wave 12), these seven-inch figures include Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo as they appear in this particular show. The designs of each turtle in the 2003 series were more streamlined as most animated projects at the time made the switch to all-digital over the hand-drawn style. The color plate also reflected more edge compared to the 1987 series, which was slowly aimed at the youngest demographic possible as the original series progressed.

The turtles were a darker shade of green in the 2003 version with their eyes completely covered, white holes on their domino masks in their place like other famous comic heroes like Batman. Its animation is perfectly replicated with these figures. They look ripped straight out of the series and come with a handful of cowabunga-worthy accessories. Each turtle has three pairs of hands, a cell shell, an extra head sculpt and their signature weapon. For example, Mikey comes complete with his nunchucks. Also, if you buy the Super Pack with all four, you get an extra head sculpt for each.

‘TMNT’ in the 21st Century and Beyond!

After the final live-action movie of the 90s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, arrived and the original TMNT series ended in 1996, the franchise laid dormant for over half a decade. The Turtles did cross over with the Power Rangers and have their own live-action show in between that time, but neither had the same lasting power of the 87 series or the films. However, that all changed when the 2003 series premiered. Lasting seven seasons and 155 episodes over the course of six years, this series brought TMNT back into the limelight with its refocus on action, crisp animation, and new take on fan-favorite villains. Like the 1990 film, it lived somewhere in the middle of the darker comics of the 80s and the campy cartoon show that spawned from it.

The series would take some wild swings, like bringing the Turtles to the future for an entire season, but the series’ legacy was further cemented with various beat ‘em up video games and the series finale, which was a special that crossed over the 2003 Turtles with their 87 counterparts. The latter was long before the multiverse became a popular concept outside the comic book page. Also, thanks to the series' success, the franchise would see its return to the big screen with their first animated film, TMNT. The turtles haven’t looked back since with multiple new movies, TV shows, comics and games. The 21st century has turned out to be a great time for TMNT fans.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003 is streaming alongside the original animated series and the latest TMNT film, Mutant Mayhem, on Paramount+. Before your next Turtles binge, you can pre-order Super7’s new 2003 figures on their website. You can buy them together for $220 USD or each Turtle separately for $55. Pre-orders close on Tuesday, July 30 with the figures shipping in February 2025.

