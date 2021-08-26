Dotemu has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, revealing April O'Neil as a playable character. The trailer shows off April's gameplay, both by herself and with the turtles.

The video shows off April's gameplay style, which includes various punches and kicks for her normal attacks. For her stronger attacks, she will use her microphone and even pull out a camera on a tripod to do some serious damage to the Foot Clan ninjas. We also get to see the reporter fighting alongside the turtles, and even doing combo attacks, such as jumping toward Leonardo so that he can throw her like a wrecking ball into a group of enemies. Her agility and reach in combat will make her a great addition to the playable roster.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a side-scrolling beat 'em up game reminiscent of the classic arcade games, brought to life in retro-style pixel art. You and up to three friends can play as one of the four turtles (or April O'Neil) and battle across various locations, ranging from Manhattan and Coney Island to the city rooftops and its sewers. Bebop and Rocksteady have assaulted Channel 6 and stolen devices that will help Krang and Shredder's latest plan, and you'll need to fight through Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, Rock Troops, and more in order to stop them. Each character will have their own unique skills and moves. With April O'Neil now confirmed, there is a possibility of Dotemu adding more playable characters such as Casey Jones or even Splinter.

While there's not an exact release date, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is set to launch in 2022, and will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out the trailer of April O'Neil's reveal below:

