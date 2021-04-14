Game publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games in partnership with Nickelodeon have announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be coming to Nintendo Switch. The news was confirmed as part of Nintendo's Indie World presentation, where a new gameplay trailer was also revealed.

The fully animated music video that precedes the gameplay stays lyrically faithful to the original opening theme song. The animation style is crisp and clean while also paying homage to the show's late 80's origins. It features action shots of the ninja turtles doing battle with classic enemies like Shredder, Bebop and Rocksteady, as well as seemingly unending spawns of Foot Clan soldiers. April O'Neil is sporting some fierce combat moves of her own in the opening sequence, along with Master Splinter. And, of course, there's plenty of pizza. At the end of the musical opening, the trailer seamlessly transitions into shots of actual gameplay that Switch owners will get to experience.

Image via Dotemu

RELATED: Watch: New 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Game in the Works — See the '80s-Inspired Announcement

Back in March, the company previously debuted a 90-second reveal trailer featuring a high-action reimagining of the Nickelodeon show's original opening theme, followed by actual snippets of gameplay. The trailer revealed today, however, takes its time to focus specifically on what each ninja turtle brings to the table combat-wise. Leonardo can be seen unleashing a flurry of sword blows after charging his powers up by whomping on Foot Clan soldiers. Michaelangelo turns into a whirlwind of nunchuck strikes after doing the same. A fully-charged Donatello is shown spinning around like a deadly ballerina, sending Foot Clan soldiers flying with his impressive bo-staff. Finally, a red-flashing Raphael saves a steaming-hot pizza by flinging enemies around with his sais. The last few seconds of the trailer showcase different levels such as an outdoor street brawl outside of a pizza shop; a vandalized news studio and its (also vandalized) fancy lobby; and a boss fight in an outdoor junkyard — all reminiscent of classic TMNT games such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.

The gameplay trailer also focuses on the co-op aspect of the game. You can play with up to 3 friends, each one taking on the role of a turtle brother as you fight your way through the various levels to save the day. Features of the game announced by Dotemu promise "gnarly" 80's inspired game design, old-school gameplay combined with enhanced, modern-day mechanics and a "radical" new story mode.

The release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is still yet to be announced, but as of now it will be available on both Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out the new gameplay trailer below:

KEEP READING: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Why the Vanilla Ice Scene in 'TMNT 2' Is Still Incredible

Share Share Tweet Email

HBO Max Renews 'Warrior' For Season 3 — A Victory For All Great Underseen TV When you're studio-owned IP, you're family.

Read Next