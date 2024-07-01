The Big Picture Youtooz to release TMNT figures based on the live-action R-rated film The Last Ronin and the 2005 Nickelodeon TV Show on July 5.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem earned over $180 million worldwide in 2023, ranking in the top 40 of all movies at the box office.

Youtooz has a history of capitalizing on popular franchises, with recent releases for Stranger Things, Invincible, and Five Nights at Freddy's.

Everyone's favorite family of lovable shelled reptilians could be coming to your living room sooner rather than later. The official Youtooz Instagram account unveiled five new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figures; one based on the upcoming live-action R-rated film The Last Ronin, and four more based on the turtle's appearance in the 2005 Nickelodeon TV Show. These new figures are slated to launch in four short days on July 5 at 3 pm ET. The solid figure from The Last Ronin shows a Ronin-looking character with a mask and hood holding what appears to be a broken katana, and the other four have been labeled "Pizza Plushies", showing the four turtles each inside different pieces of their favorite pizza.

Youtooz has been on a hot run in the collectibles department of late, recently dropping several Stranger Things figures from the fourth season while production continues on the highly anticipated final chapter. Not long before that, two other popular projects both received a new batch of Youtooz figures as well, with Invincible dropping Mark Greyson and Omni-Man figures while Five Nights at Freddy's unveiled an immensely detailed collection consisting of figurines, pins, and plushies. One Piece also received several figures and production began on the highly anticipated second season of the Netflix live-action anime adaptation. Youtooz knows how to capitalize on what's hot, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures are almost guaranteed to sell like wildfire given the franchise's and character's popularity.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Dominated 2023

2023 was a big year for animation, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem being one of many animated films to make a splash at the box office. While not making as much of an impact as other animated movies such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem still hauled in more than $180 million worldwide on a reported budget of $70 million, landing in the top 40 of all movies at the 2023 box office. Notable movies to finish behind Mutant Mayhem in total gross are Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, and even comedies like No Hard Feelings (Jennifer Lawrence) and Cocaine Bear (Alden Ehrenreich).

The official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Youtooz figures launch worldwide on July 5. Check out the figures above and stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Prime Video.

