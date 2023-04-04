Horror has a knack for making even the most absurd plots have something to say about our world. From coming-of-age werewolf flicks and meta-slashers to alien invasions, the genre loves to twist common perceptions of society to help reveal the inner turmoil within us. And who would have thought that a premise centering around vagina dentata would absolutely nail commentary on feminine rage and the importance of sexual education and consent?

When people hear about Mitchell Lichtenstein’s 2007 film Teeth, most assume it is just one big joke. Those privy to the earlier memes of the internet may find the film a bit familiar, considering it went as viral as things could get back then. High schoolers would whisper in the halls and make jokes about that one film about a vagina with teeth. It seemed like the perfect sleepover film to laugh and sneer at while getting giddy at the thought of bragging to your friends that you dared to watch it. Even today, the jokes still haunt this movie. Many folks haven’t seen it since they assume it will be a gratuitous splatter film. Spoiler: It’s many things, but not that.

Because of endless memes, important themes in Lichtenstein’s film have been overshadowed due to its seemingly ridiculous premise overshadowing its message. In recent years, however, campy horror films from the early 2000s, like Karyn Kusama’s Jennifer’s Body, have begun to get reclaimed as much more powerful than initially received. This dark horror comedy, however, has much more to say about the power embedded in monstrous femininity than internet jokes about toothy castration. Not only does the film reconfigure ideas of horror away from the obvious vagina dentata and toward oppressive (often patriarchal) power structures, but it also emphasizes the importance of getting to know your body on your own terms.

What Is 'Teeth' About?

Teeth follows a teenage girl named Dawn (Jess Weixler), the face of purity culture at her high school, forced to confront the unwanted desires of the men around her as they attempt to prey on her assumed naïveté. She practices abstinence while encouraging her peers to do the same despite their constant sneering and general disdain toward Dawn’s perceived “holier than thou” attitude. From the beginning moments of the film, Dawn believes something is not quite right with her vagina. We see that, as kids, her stepbrother Brad (John Hensley) attempts to molest her in the pool before his finger is mysteriously severed. Despite this injury, the incident remains something neither of them ever speaks about, yet it haunts their relationship in the future. Because of this event, Brad refuses to have any vaginal sexual intercourse with a woman unless it’s Dawn. He later becomes obsessed with having sex with her, presumably as a way to “take back” his masculinity and overcome his fear of castration.

Not only does her stepbrother’s gross transgression mark the beginning of a long chain of men who will eventually try to take advantage of Dawn, but it also notably sets a precedent for Dawn to blame herself and her body rather than those who feel entitled to violating it. In many ways, Brad’s refusal to have vaginal sex with his partners twistedly mirrors Dawn’s passion for maintaining her virginity.

While Brad’s notion of abstinence stems from his fear of vaginas due to the consequences of a non-consensual encounter, it’s important to note that he never acknowledges that his actions were wrong or not wanted. Instead, he doubles down on his feelings and maintains the fantasy of successfully penetrating Dawn, a theme carried out throughout the entirety of the film, and highlights how many see Dawn’s sexuality as a challenge to be conquered rather than recognizing her as an actual human being.

'Teeth' Is a Lesson in Consent - With a Bite

Alternatively, the film presents Dawn’s steadfast feelings regarding pre-marital sex as her attempt to reclaim that power over her body while feeding into her fear of it resulting from her stepbrother’s sexual violation. Throughout the film, it’s clear that Dawn misdirects her fears onto herself rather than those around her. Her anxiety becomes most evident after she begins a relationship with another member of the purity club, Tobey (Hale Appleman). The two start hanging out as friends and eventually meet at a swimming hole, where things escalate. They start kissing, and Dawn expresses discomfort when things get too heavy. Instead of backing off, Tobey gets more aggressive before a fight ensues and knocks her out. Dawn wakes up after he starts raping her, and his penis is quickly severed while Dawn looks on in abject horror before running away.

From here, Dawn resolves that something is wrong with her. She scours the internet for answers before landing on “vagina dentata” and quickly schedules an appointment with a gynecologist. Once she arrives at the examination room, Dawn says she just wants to ensure everything is normal “down there.” However, Dr. Godfrey (Josh Pais) quickly realizes that Dawn has no idea what a proper exam entails. To capitalize on her lack of knowledge, he proceeds to rape her digitally. Like both Brad and Tobey, his finger goes bye-bye as he yells, “It’s true! Vagina Dentata!” And, again, Dawn runs out of the office, horrified at her body.

Due to these encounters, Dawn is (understandably) freaked out on many levels. Not only does she keep getting betrayed by men who society says she’s supposed to trust, but she also feels the blame is on her rather than on them. While the film has garnered a decent amount of criticism for its rape-revenge plot centering around presenting nearly all the men in the movie as predators, these characters serve as important symbols regarding its themes surrounding consent and sexual violence. The success of its premise relies on depicting the extreme frequency of sexual violence on a small scale to emphasize the very real issues that inspired it. Brad, Tobey, and Dr. Godfrey all represent some of the most common types of predators, including friends with ulterior motives, medical malpractice or abuse of power, and familial abuse. In this way, the film goes to great lengths to highlight that these issues aren’t individual, but structural. And not only does the film emphasize clear issues surrounding non-consensual sexual encounters, but also withdrawn consent.

Dawn's Teeth Aren't the Problem, Sexual Predators Are!

The first mutual sex act in the film is between Dawn and her friend Ryan (Ashley Springer) after she confides in him while distraught after discovering the police found Tobey’s dead body. He consoles her and doesn’t really take her claims about vagina dentata seriously. Despite Dawn being scared she’ll hurt him, they have sex. Dawn is ecstatic that he emerges unscathed, claiming he is the hero conquering the toothed vagina. Later on, right in the middle of sex, Ryan answers a phone call from his friend and reveals that he treated Dawn so sweetly under false pretenses because of a bet he had with a friend. Once Dawn realizes that Ryan basically lied to get in her pants - off with his head! Not only does this scene emphasize Ryan’s targeted dehumanization of Dawn, he literally admits this while still inside her, but it also marks the point where she finally realizes that her vagina has been protecting rather than harming her. She doesn’t need a man to “conquer” and break the power of her vagina dentata, as her research claimed. She already has the power, and they just need to leave her the hell alone. In other words, Dawn finally realizes that she isn’t the problem. Finally!

'Teeth' Embraces Monstrous Femininity

Playing on themes of evolution throughout the film, Lichtenstein’s work implies that hundreds if not thousands of years of sexual violence have slowly resulted in women’s bodies adapting to become the predators instead of prey. Once Dawn realizes she has been misdirecting her fear, she quickly realizes that the vagina dentata is almost like a superpower of some sort. Instead of feeling repulsed by her own body, she feels safer exploring herself and finding the beauty in her perceived monstrosity. Not only does she eventually get her final revenge on Brad, but the film ends with Dawn becoming her own type of vigilante. She chooses to travel and prey upon men who have ill intentions toward the assumed vulnerability of the women they encounter.

Teeth rejects that genre convention in favor of immediate retribution, unlike many rape-revenge films that feature extended sequences of graphic rape scenes. Instead, it chooses to bypass exploiting long-winded scenes focused on Dawn’s pain and skips immediately to the castration. The rapists don’t even come close to having the opportunity to feel pleasure, and the film explicitly refuses to give it to them. Though the title suggests heavy gore and nudity, the film offers minimal graphic imagery despite the subject matter. It centers on Dawn’s journey of self-discovery, rejection of sexual repression, and immediate revenge. Even though Teeth’s premise isn’t for everyone, any film centering around sexual violence is undoubtedly a hard watch; it sets out to do so much more than offer up vagina dentata for laughs. Despite using comedy to express its message, Teeth is angry. It has no problem with pointing fingers at men who feel entitled to women’s bodies in any capacity, and we are absolutely here for it.