Apple TV+ has just released a new first-look image for the hotly anticipated second season of their hit thriller series Tehran, giving us a glimpse at the drama and conflict ahead of the premiere. Tehran season 2 is set to premiere this May.

The new image gives us our first look at a high-profile new addition to the series, Academy Award nominee Glenn Close. She is shown sitting across a table from series star Niv Sultan, who plays Tamar Rabinyan, a computer hacker and Israeli Mossad agent. Close will play Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran. The series also stars Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

This is not Close's first run on television, however. She previously starred in the FX series The Shield, for a season-long run, for which she received an Emmy nomination. That stint on television also lead to the creation of her own series, FX’s Damages, for which she won two Emmys. Tehran will be her third television role, certainly a good omen considering her brief but well-awarded run as a television actor.

The series tells the thrilling story of Tamar Rabinyam, an Israeli Mossad agent who goes undercover in Tehran on a mission that puts her and everyone around her in danger. It is not known where the second season will take Tamar, or what exact role in Tamar's story Close's character will take. However, it's certain to be a thrilling ride.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn. Tehran is directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar writes the series alongside Moshe Zonder. Additionally, Syrkin and Shenhar also serve as co-creators on the series. Executive producing the series are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions. Also serving as exectuive producers are Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

Season 2 of Tehran will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 6, 2022. The first two episodes will be available on the May premiere. The premiere will be followed by new weekly releases of episodes each Friday. The second season will run for eight episodes, with the final episode becoming available on June 17, 2022. Season 1 of Tehran is now available in its entirety on Apple TV+.

