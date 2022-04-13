Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Tehran, the hit Israeli espionage thriller series starring Niv Sultan. The series follows an agent of Israel’s secret police, the Mossad, who’s forced to confront her cultural roots during an undercover mission in Iran.

The new trailer recaps the first season's events, when Tamar (Sultan) infiltrated a nuclear facility in Iran, disguising herself as Zhila, a Muslim who works for an electric company. Unfortunately, Tamar’s mission to stop Iran from getting its nuclear warheads is compromised when Zhila’s boss tries to assault the spy, which leads to his death and Tamar having to run for her life. In Season 2, Tamar is still being hunted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard while trying to keep her cover as a Muslim woman. At first, she’s trying to find a way out of Iran, but soon she’s contacted by the Mossad, who gives her a new dangerous mission.

The new trailer also focuses on Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, who’s playing a high-ranking member of Mossad who’ll supposedly guide Tamar in her new mission. However, you can’t trust anyone in the spy game, and the trailer underlines how Close’s character might be hiding something. The new trailer also promises Season 2 of Tehran will amp up the action, with Tamar and Close’s characters involved in car chases, shootings, and hand-to-hand combat.

While the trailer focuses on Tamar’s mission as a spy, Tehran's first season also explores the spy’s past. The spy was born in Iran, even though she was raised in Israel, which makes her somewhat part of the culture. So, while hiding from the police after her first mission fails, Tamar is forced to mingle with the locals and starts to reflect on her heritage. Since Season 2 will keep Tamar in Iran, the show could deepen the discussion, one of the best aspects of the first season.

Season 2 of Tehran features returning cast members Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi, and Shila Ommi. Tehran is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn. Daniel Syrkin acts as director, while Omri Shenhar writes alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. Executive producers include Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin, and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2 of Tehran:

‘Tehran’ Season 2 follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But, when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.

The complete first season of Tehran is now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Friday, May 6, with new episodes released every week. Check out the new trailer below:

