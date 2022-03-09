Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for the second season of their hit espionage thriller series Tehran. The Israeli series stars Niv Sultan as an agent of Israel’s secret police, the Mossad, who is charged with disabling a nuclear facility in Iran.

In Tehran’s first season, Tamar (Sultan) infiltrated a nuclear facility in Iran, disguising herself as Zhila, a Muslim who works for an electric company. Unfortunately, Tamar’s mission to stop Iran from getting its own nuclear warheads is compromised when Zhila’s boss tries to assault the spy, which leads to his death and to Tamar having to lay low and hide from local authorities. While undercover and hunted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Tamar is forced to mingle with the locals and starts to reflect on her heritage. That’s because the spy was born in Iran, even though she was raised in Israel.

As the new Season 2 trailer confirms, Tamar will remain hidden in Iran while performing different missions for the Mossad. Even though her initial assignment was not successful, the spy’s work is far from done, and she’ll keep putting herself at risk to protect the interests of Israel. The trailer also teases new explosive encounters between Tamar and the Revolutionary Guard, who keep trying to take the spy down. While the new trailer focuses on Tamar’s mission, we can expect the upcoming season to deepen the spy’s identity journey, as she’ll be forced to remain part of two different worlds.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:‌ New 'Tehran' Season 2 Image Introduces Glenn Close to the Hit Thriller Series on Apple TV+

Season 2 of Tehran features returning cast members Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi, and Shila Ommi. In addition, two-time Emmy Award-winner and Academy Award-nominee Glenn Close was added to Season 2 as a regular.

Tehran is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn. Daniel Syrkin acts as director, while Omri Shenhar writes alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. Executive producers include Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin, and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

The complete first season of Tehran is now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Friday, May 6, with new episodes released every week. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Tehran:

‘Tehran’ stars Niv Sultan as Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But, when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.

'Slow Horses' Trailer Brings Gary Oldman Back Into the Spy Game Oldman plays the grumpy leader or a group of misfit spies.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Marco Vito Oddo (1149 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo