‘Tehran’ Trailer Reveals Apple TV+’s Upcoming Espionage Thriller Series

If spy thrillers are your cup of tea, you might be interested to see what Apple TV+ has in store later this month. The streaming service just revealed the trailer for the upcoming espionage series Tehran, from Fauda head writer Moshe Zonder.

The series stars Niv Sultan as a Mossad agent on a deep cover operation in Tehran that goes catastrophically wrong, throwing her into a game of cat and mouse with a sinister government agent (the excellent Shaun Toub) as she attempts to make it out of the country alive. The eight-episode series debuts on Apple TV+ September 25 with a three-episode premiere. Following the premiere, one new episode will drop weekly every Friday.

The show, co-created by Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn with Daniel Syrkin and Omri Shenhar, feels very similar in tone to Zonder’s work on Fauda. Zonder penned the first season of the Israeli political thriller series, about an Israeli Defense Forces team pursuing a terrorist called “The Panther.” Tehran looks similarly intense, like a classic spy yarn with several different moving pieces on the board that you will definitely need to keep your eye on.

Tehran premieres September 25 on Apple TV+. You can check out the trailer and synopsis below. Get even more Apple TV+ news here.

Here’s the official synopsis: