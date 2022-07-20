Get ready for Netflix to air the King of Iron Fist Tournament as the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming 3D animated series Tekken: Bloodline. The new trailer for the adaptation of the popular 3D fighting game Tekken also confirmed the release date for the new series, which will be fighting its way onto Netflix on August 18, 2022.

First announced in March 2022, this new official trailer picks up where the first look at the series left off with fan-favorite character Jin Kazama, the son of the game series' original protagonist and poster boy, Kazuya Mishima. The trailer shows that Jin is haunted by the death of his mother, Jun Kazama, who was killed at the hand of the being known as Ogre. The young man seeks out his grandfather, the super-powerful and ultra-violent Heihachi Mishima, who trains him so that Jin can get his revenge. Heihachi aims to tear down the techniques that Jin learned from his mother and to instead tap into that Mishima blood that is dormant within him. “Kazama. Think of your helplessness when Ogre killed your mother," Heihachi says in a voice-over. "In order to defeat him, you must purge the Kazama pacifism and stoke your Mishima fire. I’m going to tear you down completely, then I will build you back up. Your body will be a weapon. Mishima style is the only way.”

The trailer jumps forward after years of training, as a new King of the Iron Fist Tournament begins. This is where we see many familiar faces from the games such as Leroy Smith, Paul Phoenix, and King, all of whom made appearances in the show's announcement trailer. These characters include Julia Chang, Nina Williams, Ling Xiaoyu, and Hwoarang. Many characters warn Jin to stay away from the Mishima family or to keep it hidden that he is related to them, with Nina saying that the "Mishima Bloodline is tainted." The trailer shows a montage of a few snippets from the fights, complete with game-accurate hit sparks that really capture the feel of the source material. The trailer ends with Jin saying, "Challenge Accepted."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Arcane' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The story of Tekken: Bloodline seems to be borrowing heavily from Tekken 3, with that game being the first title that Jin appeared in as well as having Ogre feature as a major antagonist. While the series does have some differences such as the appearance of Leroy Smith who made his debut in Tekken 7, this seems more like a cameo for fans of the cameo while the major beats and story will likely tie much closer to the series' third entry. Tekken: Bloodline joins a list of fellow animated adaptations of the popular fighting game series. Other adaptations include a two-part OVA anime series called Tekken: The Motion Picture which was released in 1998, and Tekken: Blood Vengeance, a full-length CGI-animated film, released in 2011. The series has also been adapted into a live-action movie and multiple comics. The series joins Netflix's ever-growing collection of video game series adaptations such as Castlevania and Arcane. Both series have seen critical and audience acclaim as adaptations of their source material and strong standalone shows.

The Tekken fighting game series first made its debut in 1994. Almost 30 years later, the series is still regarded as one of the most beloved popular fighting games in the world, with its most recent mainline entry being 2015's Tekken 7. The series most revolves around the inner family conflict of the Mishima family as they and the other fighters compete in various King of Iron Fist Tournaments across the series, all hosted by the Mishima Zaibatsu, the corporation run by the family. The renowned tournament brought fighters from all around the world to compete, with later entries putting the leadership of the entire Zaibatsu up for grabs to the competitors. Throw in some magic and supernatural abilities and violent family turmoil, and there is no wonder why Tekken would receive the adaptation treatment.

Tekken: Bloodline will premiere on Netflix on August 18. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming animated series down below:

Here's the official summary for Tekken: Bloodline: