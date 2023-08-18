The Big Picture The Lion and The Bear is one of seven Magical Events in Teletubbies, appearing repeatedly on the TV screen on one of the Teletubbies' bellies.

The original version of The Lion and The Bear was deemed too frightening for children, leading to a revised version with lighter music and less scary voices.

Teletubbies is not the only children's show to have faced controversy, with examples including Sesame Street, Peppa Pig, and Bluey.

When one hears Teletubbies and "the greatest horror show of all time" in the same sentence, one is likely to believe — and not entirely incorrectly — that the entire series absolutely fits that bill. Even the Teletubbies themselves look like some crossbreed of Muppet and Monchichi. However, no one can truly say that Teletubbies induces sheer horror in children. Quite the opposite, as the program was developed with a lot of thought put into how children listen and learn. Yet there is one episode of the series that is truly horrifying. It involves a bear and a lion, and they're both incredibly scary.

What is a Magical Event in 'Teletubbies'?

Image via BBC Two

The Lion and The Bear is one of seven Magical Events in Teletubbies, which, for the uninitiated, are short scenes meant to entertain the Teletubbies. The shorts show up repeatedly throughout the series' run, appearing on the TV screen on one of the Teletubbies' bellies (and often repeated if the chosen Teletubby says "again, again"). The Lion and The Bear first appeared in episode 11, and, as the title would suggest, the characters are named the Scary Lion With Big Scary Teeth and the Bear With Brown Fuzzy Hair. Both characters are made of cardboard, though, so the Bear is not really fuzzy at all, nor does the Lion have big teeth — but that's what imagination is for, right? Neither beast walks by the way, but rather travel on a wheeled device akin to a skateboard, poppin' ollies and stuff.

When the Magical Event starts, the Teletubbies are out playing around, as they are prone to do (The Lion and The Bear is the only Magical Event the Teletubbies themselves are in for a significant amount of time). The Bear (Penelope Keith) suddenly shows up growling, "I'm the Bear, I'm the Bear, and I'm coming!" The Teletubbies are frightened and the Bear continues. "I'm the Bear, I'm the Bear, with brown fuzzy hair. I'm hiding from the Lion, but he doesn't know where," she says. Then, in comes the Lion (Eric Sykes) saying, "I am the scary Lion, with big scary teeth. I'm scary on the top, and I'm scary underneath." The two predators then chase each other around the hills, while Laa-Laa (Nikky Smedley) tells the other Teletubbies to hide.

RELATED: That Time a Televangelist Started a War With the Teletubbies

The BBC Eventually Changed The Lion and The Bear

Image via BBC Two

The original The Lion and The Bear sketch was quickly derided as being too frightening for children. For a show that was created with the specific intent of speaking to children in a non-threatening way that they would quickly understand, the entire sketch seems, well, sketchy. The look of the characters was scarring, with limbs moving independently and big googly eyes, and each character looking like they would be fine with snacking on some Teletubbies. The voices were gruff and scary, the music was haunting, and the reactions of the Teletubbies did little to assuage fears that they were in grave danger.

The outcry was swift, although the reaction of the BBC wasn't quite as quick. They wouldn't ban the Teletubbies short until 2001, following multiple countries banning episodes with the short outright. PBS in the US didn't even air it, having already heard the negative press from the UK. A revised short made The Lion and The Bear far more child-friendly. The music was lightened up significantly, the Bear's voice was changed to be less scary, and most importantly, the reactions of the Teletubbies were changed. Instead of being frightened, the Teletubbies simply giggled at the Bear, and when the Lion chases the Bear away, they start to celebrate instead of running away to hide.

The Lion and The Bear Is Just One of Many Children's Programming Controversies

Image via BBC Two

Now, how a program that has creatures with televisions in their bellies, a creepy Sun Baby (Jess Smith), a bulbous-eyed, sentient vacuum cleaner named Noo-Noo (Mark Dean), and Voice Trumpets that rise out of the ground and constantly supervise the Teletubbies (like something out of George Orwell's 1984) hasn't courted more controversy than it has is remarkable. But The Lion and The Bear isn't the only controversy that surrounded Teletubbies. In February 1999, televangelist Jerry Falwell "outed" Tinky Winky (Simon Barnes), saying, ''He is purple — the gay-pride color; and his antenna is shaped like a triangle — the gay-pride symbol." Falwell also noted that Tinky Winky carries a red purse, his final piece of so-called evidence. How Falwell connected those dots is beyond anyone's understanding, and ultimately his claims ended up backfiring, as the previously un-gay icon Tinky Winky rose to become a gay icon.

And lest one believes that Teletubbies is the only children's program to have ever ruffled parent's (and televangelists) feathers, there are many other instances from other shows that beg to differ. Sesame Street had a very similar situation in 1976, when Margaret Hamilton reprised her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz for an episode. Ominous music and threats uttered by the witch traumatized an entire generation, resulting in the episode being banned outright. Peppa Pig had an episode banned in Australia that showed Peppa (Harley Bird) telling Mummy Pig (Morwenna Banks) not to be afraid of a spider. As spiders are a very real danger in Australia — like literally everything else there — it was deemed irresponsible for Peppa to be shown encouraging her mum, and the children watching by proxy, to not fear spiders. In essence, Peppa should have had the reaction the Teletubbies had in the original The Lion and The Bear sketch, not the giggly, celebratory reaction of the revised sketch. And Australian children's show Bluey was banned on Disney+ for a time due to a dog farting on screen. So while the claim of "the Greatest Horror Show of All Time" may be a little exaggerated, Teletubbies can at least take some comfort from not being the only one in contention for the title.