Historically speaking, achieving movie stardom was often the dream for young actors. The glitz, the glamour, and all things spectacle were associated with the film industry - not necessarily the small screen of TV. This isn't negating the iconic and comforting nature of network television; however, when compared to the huge machine of filmmaking, its differences are other worldly.

Nowadays, lots of A-List movie actors have chosen to join the ranks of episodic storytelling. From Kate Winslet, to Nicole Kidman, to Sir Anthony Hopkins, it seems that TV has been given a recent resurgence. But what about the other way round? What about those who made the jump from TV to film, and did so with great success amidst all the hardship?

1 Denzel Washington

2

One of the most prolific and celebrated actors of this generation, Denzel Washington not only started out his career in the theater, but also on TV. His major break came from the medical drama St. Elsewhere, of which he played Dr Phillip Chandler for the show's entire six-year run.

RELATED: 10 Big Actors Who Re-Ignited Their Careers in TV Shows

But Washington's film career rose to great heights when he stared in Cry Freedom, and earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Funnily enough, it only took him two more years to actually win that Oscar for his performance in Glory. Since then, Washington's career has only thrived within the film industry with classics like Remember the Titans, Training DayandFences. And with a second Oscar, eight more nominations, and several other prestigious accolades - Washington has become one of the greats.

3 Michelle Williams

Where she made her film debut in Lassie, Michelle Williams truly achieved recognition with her leading role in the beloved teen drama, Dawson's Creek, and was on the show throughout its six season run.

With the show's great success, Williams was cast in several small-budget films, before making her breakthrough performance in Brokeback Mountain, of which she received her first Academy Award nomination. Since then, she's received four more for films such as My Week with Marilynand The Fabelmans. She's even dominated the box-office with hits like Shutter Island, The Greatest Showman, and Venom.

4 George Clooney

Now one of Hollywood's greatest leading men, some fans may have forgotten that George Clooney made his big break on the beloved medical drama ER, where he famously played Dr Doug Ross for over five seasons. His time on the show even earned him two Emmy nominations.

RELATED: 10 Best George Clooney Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Clooney's expansion to the world of film then came as a result of his breakout performance in From Dusk til Dawn. Since then, his filmography has been stacked with mainstream movies like Ocean's film series and the infamous Batman & Robin. Clooney has even received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Syriana, as well as several other accolades that honor his work in the film industry.

5 Mila Kunis

Image via Fox

As many fans may know, Mila Kunis broke through the industry with her leading role in the famed sitcom, That '70s Show, at the age of 14. Where she was on the show throughout its eight-season run, Kunis was also concurrently featured on Family Guy as the voice of Meg. This is a role she still plays to this day.

Where her transition to film started off a bit rocky, such as her appearance in the flop sequel of American Psycho, she eventually found her breakthrough in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other film hits include the likes of The Book of Eli, Bad Moms, as well as Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller, Black Swan- the latter of which earned her a Golden Globe and SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

6 Chris Pratt

Image via NBC Universal

Having had a solid run as a series regular in the family drama, Everwood, Chris Pratt joined the cast of The O.C. in its fourth and final season. But it wasn't until he played Andy Dwyer on the beloved comedy, Parks and Recreation, where he gained wider recognition.

When expanding to a film career, Pratt was more associated with his supporting roles in the likes of Moneyball,Zero Dark Thirty, and Her. His shot to stardom only occurred in 2014 as he headlined two major studio films: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxyand The Lego Movie. Since then, he's smashed the box office by starring in numerous Marvel blockbusters, the Jurassic Worldfranchise, and soon-to-be - despite his questionable casting - in Super Mario Bros.

7 Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy's first major stint in show business was in Gilmore Girls. Playing Sookie St James, she was a main character across its seven-season run. Soon after, McCarthy was cast in a leading role on the sitcom Mike & Molly, of which she ended up winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy.

It was during this time that McCarthy was also cast in the beloved girl's night comedy, Bridesmaids. Not only was this her breakout performance in film, it also resulted in her first Academy Award nomination (Best Supporting Actress). Having now become a queen of comedy in cinema for movies like Spyand The Heat, McCarthy has also done brilliant dramatic roles in film. Her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? even resulted in her second Oscar nomination (Best Actress).

8 Pierce Brosnan

Before he was cast as the iconic secret agent, Pierce Brosnan actually rose to fame in Remington Steele where he played the titular character, who was a former thief and con man, throughout the show's five seasons.

RELATED: 007: 10 Scenes James Bond Probably Shouldn't Have Survived

After Remington Steele concluded, Brosnan appeared in several films such as The Fourth Protocol and Mrs. Doubtfire. However, his biggest break came once he was officially cast as James Bond (after a series of legal hurdles). Once his run with Bond was over, Brosnan's film career continued to thrive with the beloved and comforting films of the Mamma Miafranchise, comic-book action flick Black Adam, and crime-comedy The Matador - the latter earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

9 Shailene Woodley

Despite having guest roles in TV shows like My Name is Earl and CSI: NY, as well as several starring roles in television films, Shailene Woodley's rise to prominence came from her leading role as Amy Juergens in the teen drama, The Secret Life of an American Teenager. She remained on the show throughout its five-season run.

During this time, Woodley also made her feature film debut in The Descendants. Her performance was praised and even earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Support Actress. Soon after, she starred in the independent romance, The Spectacular Now, as well as the YA dystopian Divergentfilm series. Other films include the likes of Adriftand Endings, Beginnings andThe Fallout.

10 Bruce Willis

Where Bruce Willis is now known as an action man, he actually made his big break as the lead in the TV crime-fighting dramedy, Moonlighting. Playing Detective David Addison Jr. right through to its fifth and final season, Willis received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance.

And yet, once he transitioned to film, Willis' starring role in the unconventional Christmas classicDie Hardcompletely catapulted his career to new heights. From then on, he was the leading man in iconic action flicks like Pulp Fiction, The Expendablesand The Fifth Element. Willis has also been the leading man of fan-fave thrillers like The Sixth Sense and Looper.

11 Zendaya

Starting her career as a Disney Channel star, Zendaya has been the lead of two of its shows. The first was her acting debut in Shake it Up, where she played Rocky Blue for its three seasons. This was soon followed by K.C. Undercover, which also ran for three seasons, and was also the show she co-produced.

Where she's still famed for her work in TV - such as her starring role in Euphoriathat's earned her two Emmys for Lead Actress - Zendaya has managed to build a film career that has placed her in the biggest franchise blockbusters of all time. From playing MJ in the Spider-Man films of the MCU to portraying Chani in Denis Villeneuve'sDune, Zendaya has become one of the great young actors of this generation.

NEXT: 10 Best Serious Actors Who Successfully Broke Into Comedy