In the world of kid's cartoons, villains are often the best characters. While heroes tend to follow guidelines to set a good example, villains offer a chance for writers, actors, and animators to go wild in how despicably evil they can be. They are also flexible, ranging from cunning masterminds who play people against one another to brutes who smash their way through life.

The former example, however, offers a little more meat to a character. There's nothing wrong with a villain who likes to smash, but seeing them manipulate and outfox the heroes with words and misdirection shows a different kind of strength.

David Xanatos (Gargoyles)

A wealthy businessman from New York City, David Xanatos bought a castle in Scotland and had it transported to the top of his skyscraper just to see if a magic spell was real. Turns out it was, and six stone gargoyles awoke from a magic sleep. Xanatos tried to manipulate them to defeat rival companies, but when that failed, he decided to look for other ways to use the gargoyles to his advantage.

RELATED:Disney's 'Gargoyles' Getting New Comics From Dynamite Entertainment

Outsmarting others is Xanatos' bread and butter. In nearly all of his appearances, he has a multifaceted plan in motion that results in a win even if his primary objective fails. The gargoyles are more than aware of this, but often can do little else but play Xanatos' game lest he grow too powerful or innocents get hurt.

Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Image via Nickelodeon

The princess of the Fire Nation has always been her father's favouite. A fire-bending protegee, she picks up the hunt for the Avatar and his friends when her brother, Zuko, failed. Along with her skills in combat, she is a skilled manipulator, as demonstrated when she took the capital of the Earth Kingdom, something not even her heroic uncle could do with an army.

Azula's best moment of outthinking Team Avatar came during the "Day of the Black Sun" two-parter. With an eclipse coming that would render all fire-benders powerless, Azula knew there would be an attack against her father to end the war. To buy them time for the eclipse to pass, Azula placed herself in the throne room, then manipulated the team's emotions by telling them that she had a friend hostage until she could again attack them with fire.

Amon (The Legend of Korra)

As the world of Avatar began to rebuild after the war, a new conflict between benders and non-benders would begin. Leading the non-benders is Amon, a mysterious figure with the power to remove a bender's ability to control the elements. He declares that the age of benders is over, and a new world based on equality has begun.

Related: How 'The Legend of Korra's Approach to Villainy Makes The World of 'A:TLA' Richer

Amon's deadliest weapon is not his power to take bending, but rather his skill at reading people. He knows how to radicalize non-benders against those who can control the elements, and how to push the buttons of his enemies, so they make mistakes he can capitalize on. Even when the Avatar learns about his past, Amon's skills at deception allow him to maintain control over the crowd by presenting a simpler story.

The Lich (Adventure Time)

An ancient being of destruction that has existed since time immemorial, the Lich works tirelessly towards a single goal: the end of all life. Though his body was destroyed by the hero Finn, his spirit survived by hiding within a small snail. He would eventually possess the body of one of Finn's friends and manipulate him into acquiring a powerful magic item.

The Lich is a truly terrifying villain because of the inevitability of him. It doesn't matter how many times he is destroyed or sealed away: eventually he will return and threaten all creation once more. Voice actor Ron Perlman captures this with a hauntingly neutral tone that breaks only when the Lich laughs in savage delight.

Toffee (Star Vs The Forces of Evil)

Brought to life by Dexter star Michael C. Hall, Toffee is an ancient enemy of the magical-kingdom of Munia who seeks to end the subjugation of monsters. After Queen Butterfly severed his finger with dark magic, he was forced into hiding. When the villain Ludo requested help in organizing his monster army, Toffee joined up with the intention of making Ludo's resources his own.

During his time under Ludo, Toffee learned the strengths and weaknesses of Star Butterfly, and knew that the only monsters she had faced were open and predictable. He used this knowledge to force Star into a scenario where magic couldn't save a kidnaped friend, forcing her to give into Toffee's demands. In just a few episodes, he proves to be way more effective than Ludo was in a whole season.

Megatron (Beast Wars)

Years after the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, a new Megatron learned of a coded message left by the original Megatron written on a golden disk. With some loyal Predacon followers, he stole a ship and made his way through a time anomaly to a prehistoric Earth. However, a Maximal vessel followed, which sparked the beginning of the Beast Wars.

Related: 'Transformers 7' Cast & Filmmakers on the 90s Setting, Beast Wars, and Moving Away From the Michael Bay Films

Megatron knows how to take advantage of a situation and play his enemies to his tune. His silver tongue is so strong that, on multiple occasions, he was able to convince enemies to either join his side, or work together to fulfill a greater goal. In one instance, he was captured by an agent of the Predacon Council for being a loose cannon, but convinced the agent to aid him in his plans and attack the Maximals as a distraction.

The Beast (Over the Garden Wall)

Lurking in the darkness of the Unknown is The Beast. Feared by all, he stalks those lost in his domain until they give into despair or die from exposure. Their bodies are then transformed into horrifying adlewood trees which produce oil for his lantern.

Related: Why 'Over The Garden Wall' Should Become Your New Halloween Staple

Manipulating others is The Beast's specialty. When he lost his lantern to a woodsman, he tricked him into keeping the lantern lit by claiming it held his daughter's soul. He preys on people's hopes, teasing them with it like a worm on a hook, only to drag them deeper into darkness until surrendering to despair is the only option.

Slade (Teen Titans)

From his lair beneath Jump City, Slade makes his plans. With an army of robots and knowledge in martial arts and magic, he works to destroy or conquer the city to use as a base of operation for further expansion. This brings him into conflict with the Teen Titans who need to constantly be on their A game to keep pace with him.

Slade's ruthless nature make his manipulations especially brutal. To get Robin, the leader of the Titans, to work for him, he infects the others with deadly nanomachines that could stop their heart at the push of a button. He then encourages Robin to fight him to save his friends and delights in watching the young boy fail and his anger grow.

Aku (Samurai Jack)

This shapeshifting demon wasted little time after escaping imprisonment by enslaving the nation that defeated him. However, the son of the emperor nearly defeated Aku in battle with a magic sword. Desperate, he opened a portal through time and sent the samurai into the future, where the world has been reshaped in his dark image.

Aku manipulated Samurai Jack multiple times during the series, but the worst of these was when Aku shapeshifted into a woman named Ikra. He gained Jack's trust in order to destroy a magic gem that could have taken Jack back in time. The deception shakes the normally stoic samurai and brings him to his knees in rage.

King Andrias (Amphibia)

When Andrias was still the crown prince, his closest friend betrayed him and stole a magic music box that allowed the people of Amphibia to invade other worlds. For a thousand years, he waited for the box to return, though it brought three humans from Earth with it. This poses a problem, as an ancient prophecy mentions that this could spell the end of the Amphibia way of life.

Andrias is initially introduced as a friendly character in season two. He has a strong friendship with Marcy, one of the three, and uses her love of knowledge to get her to help him find the box. Fans of Keith David might be able to see the twist coming given his history of voicing villains, but regardless, it does lead to some of the show's highest emotional moments.

Next: Why 'Amphibia's Season 2 Finale "True Colors" Is a Triumph