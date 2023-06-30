Today, the Television Critics Association (TCA) revealed the nominations for the upcoming 39th Annual TCA Awards. These awards serve as a tribute to the finest offerings from the 2022-2023 TV season, recognising outstanding performances, series, creators, and stars across a diverse range of genres and platforms.

Following its final season, the acclaimed HBO | Max series Succession emerges as a frontrunner in the nominations, sharing the lead with two newcomers—fellow HBO | Max production The Last of Us and the FX dramedy The Bear—each earning five nominations. The categories of Individual Achievement In Drama and Outstanding Achievement In Drama promise an exhilarating showdown between Succession and The Last of Us. Meanwhile, The Bear sets its sights on challenging the established second-year standout Abbott Elementary in the categories of Individual Achievement In Comedy and Outstanding Achievement In Comedy.

Adding to the excitement, both The Bear and The Last of Us are vying for the title of Outstanding New Program, heightening the competition for series supremacy. With Succession, The Last of Us, and The Bear going head-to-head, the anticipation builds for the prestigious Program Of The Year award, although they face stiff competition in that category against defending champion Abbott Elementary, as well as AMC's beloved Better Call Saul, Disney's Star Wars spinoff Andor, Peacock's outstanding Poker Face and the HBO | Max pair, The White Lotus and The Other Two, which was canned yesterday ahead of its Season 3 finale.

There Are Chuckles A-Plenty With These Nominations

Meanwhile, in the world of laughs, the iconic Harrison Ford leads an all-star lineup in the Individual Achievement In Comedy category, accompanied by the talents of Bill Hader, Natasha Lyonne, James Marsden, and other notable performers. AMC's Interview with the Vampire stakes its claim for recognition in both Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Drama, while - engaging in a battle of surrealism and awkwardness - The Rehearsal and Jury Duty compete for Outstanding Achievement In Reality, alongside fresh and returning contenders like The Traitors and Top Chef.

Lastly, the world of musical journeys sees Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Daisy Jones & The Six rocking the stage in Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials. The multi-award-winning Last Week Tonight With John Oliver aims to reclaim its throne from the reigning champion I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson in the quest for comedy supremacy. Check out the full list below:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” - Hulu

​​“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 Winner in Youth Category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 Winner in Youth Category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO | MAX (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 Winner in Category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

Comprising over 200 dedicated journalists from the United States and Canada, the TCA represents a wealth of expertise in the television industry. With a thorough assessment of programming available on broadcast, cable, and streaming services, TCA members made their picks based on the best available series. The winning shows will be announced on Monday, August 7.