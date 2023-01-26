A lot of TV shows feature children as main characters. Most of the time, they come with the typical innocence and tender-heartedness that many expect from children in the real world. Sometimes though, there are some that have nothing but a black hole where their heart should be.

RELATED: 15 Great 'The Simpsons' Episodes That Were Surprisingly Deep

Even if they can be kind sometimes, for the most part these kids are spawns of the Devil himself, and deserve at least a little punishment for their asinine actions.

1 Stewie Griffin -- 'Family Guy' (1999-)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Stewie Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) is the iconic evil mastermind of the Griffin family. Even though he's only one year old, he is frighteningly intelligent, and is able to craft devices and weapons which even adults have yet to invent.

He also has an unceasing hatred for his mother, Lois (Alex Borstein), and has tried to murder her on more than one occasion. He's also cruel and callous to his other family members, especially Meg (Mila Kunis), but because he just looks like an innocent little baby, he gets away with it all.

2 Joffrey Baratheon -- 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

There are very few characters on TV that are even half as despicable as Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). The illegitimate son of Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), he has been surrounded by wealth for his entire life, especially since everyone believes he is King Robert's (Mark Addy) son, and that he is next in line for the throne.

He is spoiled, smug, whiny, cruel, and abusive. He treats everyone around him like horribly, and takes an interest in seeing people suffer. There were very few people who were upset when Joffrey finally kicked the bucket. His death was a relief to everyone, (except for his parents) both inside and outside the show's canon.

3 Tonya Rock -- 'Everybody Hates Chris' (2005-2009)

Image via CBS

Tonya (Imani Hakim) is the youngest in the fictional version of comedian Chris Rock's family. She seems like an adorable and innocent little girl on the surface, but she's kind of like an ice cream cake--underneath that sweet exterior, is her cold, cold interior. She is manipulative, demanding, and even a little sadistic, especially when it comes to torturing her older brothers. Not that they haven't done their fair share in return, but Tonya gets away with it.

To truly grasp how Tonya thinks, all you need to do is watch the episode where she gets a job at a hair salon. The things she says to the customers are harsh aside from being unnecessary. Tonya does have her redeeming qualities, but there is still a lot of evil inside her.

4 Eric Cartman -- 'South Park' (1997-)

Image via Paramount

Eric Cartman (Trey Parker) is one of the main protagonists of South Park. In only the fourth grade, he is crude, foul-mouthed, rebellious, and a real jerk to his friends and family. His behavior towards adults is also atrocious, and most times he doesn't even bother to hide it.

Luckily, Cartman is in a comedy series, which makes his character work. He is a pretty entertaining fellow to watch on screen. But it's no secret that if Cartman were a real kid, he wouldn't have any friends, and would be loathed by almost everybody around him.

5 Chuck Chambers -- 'iCarly' (2007-2012, 2021-)

Image via Nickelodeon

There were a few evil children who appeared on the original series of iCarly, but none have been so persistent as Chuck Chambers (Ryan Ochoa). In an early episode, he gets into a feud with Spencer (Jerry Trainor) after Spencer catches him breaking rules in the hotel lobby, which lands Chuck a two-day grounding.

From then on, Chuck has it out for Spencer. He starts by locking Spencer in a cage and spraying him with "suspicious liquid." He intends to keep him there for two whole days. He can be seen several more times throughout the series, scaring Spencer, and even beating him up. Chuck even returns to the revival series during a court hearing, where he tells the court how horrible Spencer is, and claims that everything Chuck did to Spencer was actually the other way around, and the Chuck was the victim. Even well into his adulthood, the fact that the little twerp has the absolute nerve to say that in court makes him the most evil villain to appear on the show.

6 Jessica Lovejoy -- 'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Jessica Lovejoy (Meryl Streep) is the ten-ear-old daughter of Reverend Lovejoy (Harry Shearer) and Helen Lovejoy (Maggie Roswell). Coming from a religious home, one would expect her to always be on her best behavior what with her father being a pastor and all. Not so.

Despite her unassuming appearance, she is an agent of chaos, and loves to watch Springfield burn. Bart (Nancy Cartwright), being a fellow delinquent, dated her for a time. But Bart felt that Jessica would often cross the line a little too far. Repeat: Jessica was too rebellious for Bart, of all people.

7 Gary Oak -- 'Pokémon' (1997-)

Image via The Pokémon Company

There were very few kids growing up in the 00s who didn't want to punch Gary (James Carter Cathcart) in the mouth at one point or another. He appears in the very first episode of Pokémon as the grandson of Professor Oak (Cathcart). He, like many other rotten TV children, is spoiled, smug, and pretty much always gets what he wants.

He loves to let everyone know about it, too. From day one, he has had it out for Ash (Veronica Taylor), even though he has no real reason to make enemies with him. The worst part is a look-alike character named Blue appears in the video game series too, who is equally insufferable. This makes it so that Gary is inescapable, no matter how you choose to consume Pokémon content.

8 Lizzie Samuels -- 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Image via AMC

Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) and her little sister Mika (Kyla Kennedy) are two survivors of the outbreak who first appear in Season 4 of The Walking Dead. Lizzie has an unhealthy obsession with the Walkers, and despite all the evidence to the contrary, she firmly believes that not all Walkers are evil.

She tries to prove this point by murdering her sister, intending to feed her to the Walkers. She suffers from the delusion that if Mika were to turn into a Walker, she would never hurt them. It's a pretty awful thing to do to your younger sister, needless to say, which is what makes Lizzie one of the most despised characters to ever appear on the show.

9 Reese Wilkerson -- 'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000-2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

All the Wilkerson boys featured in Malcolm in the Middle are mischievous in their own way. But Reese (Justin Berfield) takes it to a whole new level. In fact, out of the five kids in the family, he is the only one that his parents have given up on and deemed a lost cause.

This is because he is arrested numerous times, regularly steals his dad's credit card, pulls harsh pranks on unsuspecting victims, and has a reputation for being the school bully. He also takes pleasure in torturing his younger brothers. During the show's final season, Reese has hardly changed his ways, and though he shows talent in the culinary arts, it is often overshadowed by his need to cause chaos.

10 Louise Belcher -- 'Bob's Burgers' (2011-)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Louise (Kristen Schaal) is the youngest of the three Belcher children, which allows her to get away with whatever she wants. Even though she can be kind-hearted at times, she also enjoys making her older sister Tina (Dan Mintz) miserable. She likes to do this to her older brother Gene (Eugene Mirman) too, but pulling pranks on him doesn't always yield the same satisfaction as messing with Tina does.

Louise has an affinity for disorder and loves seeing misfortune befall others, so long as said misfortune doesn't involve serious injury. It's almost as if she's always wearing that pink bunny hat so that she can hide the horns protruding from her head.

KEEP READING: 7 Shows Like South Park to Watch for More Irreverent Comedy