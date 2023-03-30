The reputation of a TV series can be easily maintained or ruined depending on how the finale is received by viewers. Defining what makes a series successful depends on the definition of what a successful series is. Some base success on ratings and numbers, whereas others judge success on the impact and thought inspired by the viewing.

Either way, finales are important in wrapping up a series because it solidifies opinions. Typically, finales maintain the integrity of the show. In some instances, they can ruin the overall reputation. Knowing when to conclude or continue a series is significant to the integrity of a series' reputation. In the best-case scenario, it saves a show’s reputation or enhances it for the better.

10 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

This series ran from 2008 to 2013 and was an innovative show for its era. The concept of a high school teacher who turns towards a life of crime to provide for his family, induced by terminal illness, was shocking for the time. The series continued to have 62 episodes and was well-received among viewers.

RELATED: Netflix's Metric That Got '1899' and Your Other Favorite Shows Cancelled

The assumption is that the series was canceled. Cancelation requires a lot of disappointment to the networks. According to various media sources, Breaking Bad listened to the feedback of viewers, a growing feeling it was getting dragged on. The decision was made for the series to end while the show was still in good standing.

9 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Between the years 2010 to 2017 at 160 episodes, this was the most successful era of the show. Based on the hit book series, the TV show began to take a plot line of its own. That said, there was always criticism from fans of the book that wished it aligned better. Despite the criticism, the series continued to become a success for seven years.

RELATED: Gossip Girl & 9 Other Shows Cancelled After Two Seasons

Although there was a lot of speculation that it ended because of underperformance, this is false. The show simply ended because of the length that it aired. There was also an additional effort to create spin-offs. Typically, this is a sign of a network's indecision on ending a series. However, the spin-off proved that it is the right decision to move on from the series because it was the right time.

8 'Mr. Robot' (2015-2019)

This series aired 45 episodes within the time frame of 2015 to 2019. What’s unique about this show is that this series added to the credibility of North American TV shows. It was wildly successful within the North American streaming networks and beyond. Typically, this type of success results in a much longer series however, that is not the case.

Director Sam Esmail, clearly expressed he had no intentions of creating a long series. However, Esmail believes all the characters adequately developed and felt it was the right time for the series to end. Rightfully so, the series ended on a note that honored the growth of the characters.

7 'How To Get Away With Murder' (2014-2020)

With 90 episodes and airtime from 2014 to 2019, How To Get Away With Murder was a successful series. Initially, fans had the impression that the show would continue after the sixth series. However, a last-minute announcement said it would be the last season. Resulting in an assumption that the show was canceled.

RELATED: From '1899' to 'Uncoupled': 10 Great Netflix Shows That Got Cancelled After One Season

Truthfully, the director felt that Annalise’s story arch was complete. Simultaneously, the views experienced a slight decline, and at that point, the plot already honors the development of the characters. The show ended on an amicable note and worked out for the best with the plot line while satisfying the network's needs.

6 'American Gods' (2017-2021)

Image via Starz

Neil Gaiman, the writer of the series, is known for successful shows, and it was no surprise that the show would be so successful. American Gods did well in its first season and maintained a loyal audience in its second and third series. Despite ending on a cliffhanger, Gaiman expresses his belief that the series is not over.

With much behind-the-scenes tension, like budgeting and other network politics, the show ran into some complications. Gaiman believes that fans of the show deserve a conclusion and is working on the best network to fit his desire to satisfy supporters. The future of the show is uncertain because it concluded under their current network, but the hint of optimism from Gaiman provides hope for viewers.

5 'Criminal Minds'

Image via CBS

Criminal Minds has 324 episodes and aired in the time frame of 2005 to 2020. This is an impressive time for a series, during that time they were the ruling show for CBS. Each character had an element of relatability to the viewer, coupled with an exciting plot line. This series was impactful because each episode was fulfilling to witness.

RELATED: 'Inside Job': Netflix One of Its Unique Shows

Despite their success, the scandals and conflicts of interest behind the scenes made it difficult for the series to move forward successfully. The projection of these conflicts is reflected in CBS’s attempt to revive the show by creating failed spin-offs. The finale boiled down to the conflicts of interest that changed screen dynamics.

4 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Although this series has a dark plot line, it was digestible to audiences and aired from 2006 to 2013, totaling to 96 episodes. This is a healthy amount of episodes that replicate the demand of fans that wanted more. What made Dexter unique is the perspective and controversy the show elicited in viewers. As a whole, this show did a good job of satisfying fan's desires while frustrating them.

The season finale of Dexter had the opposite effect from most series. Fans were so unhappy about the finale that the network created a spin-off based on the feedback. As a result, the second round of the finale broke network records while still leaving fans frustrated. Dexter's finale created more recognition and ended because a conclusion was needed.

3 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Image via BBC Studios

This series is relatively short and consists of 12 episodes between 2016 and 2019. Despite this short time frame, the show cultivated an attentive following. Again, the assumption that the series is canceled is easy to achieve. However, the director believes that the character plot is completed.

RELATED: This Unjustly Cancelled Show Made Jonathan Majors Into a Leading Man

Based on that, a decision to end was made. At the same time, ratings began to decline. Despite the decline, the conclusion of the series was mutually beneficial, in the sense that it was fitting. For the sake of character development, show reputation, and network needs, Fleabag came to a fair conclusion.

2 'Friends' (1994-2004)

This iconic 90s series began in 1994 and lasted into 2004 with 236 episodes altogether. This series was and still is a feel-good watch. Although the plot line experiences many complications, the season finale satisfied viewers, ending in a feel-good moment. The season finale mirrors the growth of the characters, to create a sense of comfort.

Many people wonder if Friendswas canceled too soon despite being loved by many. In reality, Friends was meant to come to an end much earlier. The demand for the show extended their air time, despite reports that cast members felt that they outgrew their time on the show. The finale purposely mirrored the growth of the characters, which wound up adding heartfelt felt emotions.

1 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Gossip Girl aired from 2007 to 2012 and ended with a total of 121 episodes. This series was valued for the time that it aired and was a comfort show for those that watched it. The number of episodes replicates the demand for content from viewers during its prime years of fame.

Eventually, viewers began feeling the show was being dragged on. The show empathized with this feedback and felt it was the right time to conclude while its reputation was in good standing. As a director, it is important to recognize when to terminate shows to avoid becoming a sellout. The conclusion of the finale was satisfying and kept up its good reputation.

NEXT: Every Netflix Show Cancelled in 2022