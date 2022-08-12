In need of some excitement? These shows are for you!

Horror shows are dark fun, and dramas can be intense, but thrillers combine the two in a beautiful blend that isn’t overly dark but still keeps viewers hooked with frequent gasps and a rapid pulse. While there is no shortage of thrillers (especially in the golden age of streaming content), the few that are worth the watch are seemingly hard to find.

Yes, every thriller series is worth a try, but true thriller fans will appreciate the breakdown of what the best of the genre has to offer.

'Designated Survivor' (Netflix)

Image via ABC

An intense political thriller series, Designated Survivor, follows Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), a lower-level cabinet member who is abruptly thrown into the job of the country's most powerful person: The President of the United States. After an attack on the Capitol resulting in many cabinet members’ and Congressional representatives’ deaths, Kirkman is tasked to help rebuild the shattered country.

As Kirkman struggles in this new and unwanted position, he has to keep calm and be the leader of the free world. Designated Survivor is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a political-themed thriller series that is worth the watch.

'Ozark' (Netflix)

Ozark is an intense crime thriller that’s gone on to gain critical acclaim and a great deal of popularity. Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor, gets entrenched in a money laundering theme. When that theme goes wrong, and his family’s life is at stake, he chooses to relocate his family to the Ozarks, where he sets up a larger money laundering scheme to appease the Mexican drug cartel.

This show ended with the fourth season and has been nominated for four acting nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

'The Old Man' (Hulu)

Image via FX

The Old Man is a new show added to Hulu’s streaming service. The show follows Dan Chase, a man who absconded from the CIA and lived off the grid. When an assassin tries to take him out, Dan learns that he has to confront his past. When Dan Chase continues to evade assassinations, the government hired a specially-trained contractor to pursue him as well.

Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald, and things get more heated when she learns the truth about him. The show is action-packed, fun, and stars Jeff Bridges! This thriller is a for-sure watch.

'The Flight Attendant' (HBOMax)

The Flight Attendant is an HBOMax Original starring Kaley Cuoco, most famous for her work on The Big Bang Theory. The show follows flight attendant Cassie Bowen (Cuoco), a reckless alcoholic who drinks at work and spends her time having sex with strangers (including her passengers). All of the fun comes to a halt when she awakens in a hotel room in Bangkok, hungover with no memory of the night before, next to the dead body of one of her passengers. To avoid incrimination, she never calls the police and now has to figure out who the killer is.

The show balances comedy and drama well and has two separate seasons, them being years apart from each other in the show’s universe. The show is a unique but worthy thriller must-watch.

'Black Bird' (AppleTV+)

Black Bird is another new, hot show that everyone seems to be talking about. The show follows a man named Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) as he begins his ten-year prison sentence. However, a deal is proposed to him: if he can elicit a confession from the alleged killer, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), then he will be freed.

However, this plan becomes more challenging when he realizes that to do so, he would have to stay in the maximum security area of prison with the violent inmates. This crime drama is a perfect, trendy thriller that everyone should try watching.

'Severance' (AppleTV+)

Image via Apple TV+

Severance is an Emmy-nominated new series that has people talking! In this psychological thriller, Mark (Adam Scott) leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between work and personal life. When a mysterious colleague appears, they start the workers on a journey to discover the truth of their situation.

Severance is most definitely worth the watch and is said to be one of the best television series at the current moment. Hop on the Severance train while you can!

'You' (Netflix)

You is one of Netflix’s most successful shows, amassing leagues of followers and being able to produce three seasons. The show is a psychological thriller dealing with difficult situations like stalking. A bookstore manager (Penn Badgley) meets an aspiring female writer, and a cute crush becomes a debilitating obsession.

He uses social media to become closer to her and goes as far as to remove anything (and anyone) that stands in his way. This show is a dark thriller, but a very good watch.

