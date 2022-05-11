Hollywood's seen some pretty scary ghosts. Horror films often depict these eerie entities as being frightening and malevolent, dead-set on terrorizing the living (no pun intended.) Or, sometimes, they are just plain grumpy. That's all well and good if you're looking to not get any sleep at all, as you nervously peek out from under the covers at every vague footstep-sounding creak and pipe rattling deep within the house.

These moaning and groaning monsters aren't a monolith, however; not all ghosts haunt the same. Some are lovable little blobs that like to float around, causing (relatively) manageable mischief. Others may actually just be teenage boys who use their paranormal prowess to protect their city from evil; others, still, may just be looking for a friend. From the classic Casper to Nickelodeon's Danny Phantom, meet your new favorite comfort characters, as these are some of the friendliest ghost faces to have ever graced television

Scratch (The Ghost and Molly McGee)

Starring as the former titular character in Disney's The Ghost and Molly McGee is... the ghost, also known as Scratch. His mission is to make the residents of the already-bleak town of Brighton even more miserable. Despite his amorphous body, Scratch is a bit rough around the edges. Though he doesn't like to admit it, he's got a soft spot for his spunky human companion that he's accidentally cursed himself to be stuck with for the rest of his afterlife.

Together, the unlikely duo make the town a better place to live (and die.) This does not please the ever-daunting Ghost Council, however, as they want Brighton to remain in darkness; nevertheless, Molly and Scratch enjoy going on their many misadventures.

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Oh, to be a teenager navigating school, relationships, demonic villains... the usual. In this nostalgic early 2000s Nickelodeon show, Danny Fenton's DNA has been fused with that of the ghostly version of himself. In some ways, he's still a normal kid; that is, until he starts "going ghost!"

Danny gains otherworldly powers, allowing him to become a crime-fighting superhero with supernatural abilities. As he assumes the identity of his alter ego, "Danny Phantom," he defeats the paranormal punks that threaten the safety of his city. While some ghosts in this show aren't very good, Danny is one that you would want by your side as he transforms from a superhero specter that saves the day, to a cool friend who's always got your back.

Hi Five Ghost (Regular Show)

There might not be anything quite as friendly as a little dude always posed with his hand up, ready for a high five. Regular Show lives up to its tagline, as it truly is "anything but" with its unique comedic style and memorable characters. Hi Five Ghost is often seen palling around with Muscle Man, but he is a kind friend to everyone.

"Hi Five's" is cute, harmless, and typically avoids the escalating drama and mayhem that will undoubtedly ensue in each episode. There are many strange, fantastical forces in the show (usually summoned by the shenanigans of Mordecai and Rigby) but it goes without saying that Hi Five Ghost is in a lovable league all of his own.

Duke Ellington (Big Mouth)

Loosely based on the real Duke Ellington and alleged to be true within Big Mouth lore, the supposed ghost of this famous 1920s composer remains trapped in the little suburban house he passed away in. This scat singing specter now resides in the attic, appearing at times when the home's current, young resident Nick might need advice or simply some good company.

While it is acknowledged that Duke is sometimes depressed as he thinks about being eternally stuck on this earthly plane, this smooth-talkin', women-lovin', artsy-fartsy, good-humored ghost just jazzes his audience, charming his way into our hearts.

The Boo Brothers (Scooby-Doo)

This trio of goofy, Stooge-like ghouls try their hardest to help others with their paranormal problems. Even though this is not exactly their strong suit (nor is organization, nor preparation, nor competency... you get the gist), they end up getting the job done one way or another. In the made-for-television movie, Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers, a fraction of the mystery gang has the pleasure of working with these poltergeists as Scooby and Shaggy search for an inheritance hidden somewhere on an old Southern estate.

Scoob and Shag are harassed by numerous haunts, hoping to deter them from finding the treasure. Freako, Meako, and Shreako are on the case! These ghost guys are essentially if the Blues Brothers had met the Ghostbusters.

Slimer (Ghostbusters)

Speaking of Ghostbusters, you may know Slimer from that famous 80s film. This green ghoul also had a stint in an animated series, however, which appealed to a younger audience. After proving himself to have made the switch from sinister to sweet, he began assisting ghost hunters with their "pest-control" business, eventually transitioning from being their poltergeist pet to more of an actual team member.

Despite there being a few iterations of this character, Slimer is ultimately harmless (that is, unless you're the tasty treat he's got his eyes on.) So if there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Slimer!

Wally, Frank, and Miss Chenowith (Wizards of Waverly Place)

Let's be real: the Halloween episodes of any Disney Channel original series will always be top-tier. They're classics, stirring up nostalgia for audiences who grew up right alongside the likes of Justin, Alex, and Max Russo. In this Wizards of Waverly Place episode (simply, yet appropriately) titled "Halloween," Alex enlists the help of three ghosts for this year's haunted house. The Russos desperately need to up the ante, but these ghosts are frankly not all that scary. In fact, they are so not scary that they nearly risk the family losing their spot for a haunted house amongst the neighborhood's Halloween festivities.

Between a dapper gentleman, a kindly old woman (who’ll knit you a sweater with her spindly fingers) and a sailor who tells quite the sea tale, there is nothing to fear! Beware Mantooth, however... the boogeyman of the Wizards-verse.

Casper (Casper The Friendly Ghost)

Perhaps the friendliest ghost that could ever come to mind, Casper is a dearly departed young boy who is always happy to make new friends and go on fun adventures. Casper has an extensive history, as he first appeared in the late 1930s and was thought up to be the basis of an illustrated children's book. Since then, he had been bought by Harvey Comics and famously starred in his own film in the mid-90s.

There also were four seasons of The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper, a sitcom-style show featuring familiar faces and introducing new creepy characters. This was not the last of cute little ol' Casper, however; a live-action television series is currently in the works at Peacock.

Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde (Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures)

Just like the beloved video game character, Pac-Man protects his city from the threat of antagonistic apparitions with his best friends right by his side. Unlike the video game, however, Pac-Man receives help from four friendly ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde. In Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, supernatural siblings promise to assist Pac-Man in exchange for being brought back to the world of the living.

As these colorful characters each offer something different to the group, their quirks and playful personalities make for a unique juxtaposition from the Pac-Man ghosts audiences would otherwise think of.

Atomic Nancy (City of Ghosts)

In Netflix's City of Ghosts, young ghost club members learn more about the colorful history of Los Angeles through the ghosts they interview during the hauntings they investigate. Each new ghost they meet is a new friend to make, with another story to be told (and sometimes, a problem to solve.) Nancy Sekizawa, lovingly known as "Atomic Nancy," is a particularly friendly ghost that helps the kids discover the culprit behind some spooky sounds at a local marionette theater.

While the ghost of Atomic Nancy sometimes butts heads with her very-much-alive daughter, Zen, she has a lot of spunk and a lot of heart; it's easy to forgive the fact that she may steal a couple sips of your coffee when you're not looking. All the characters in this show, living or otherwise, will certainly raise viewers' spirits.

