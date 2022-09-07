Ah, college. What a messy time of self-exploration. Insecurities abound and mistakes cascade in the confines of a campus where everyone is just trying to figure themselves out. As seen through the eyes of the tawdry new Hulu series Tell Me Lies, it is an experience defined by sex, drugs, and a little bit of death for good measure. Executive produced by Emma Roberts and adapted from the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the show, unfortunately, gets caught up in this messiness that soon gets the better of it.

At the center of this are Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White), who meet at college back in the late 2000s. We don't know exactly why, but it is clear that this fateful encounter will come to shape both their lives in ways that will haunt them when things inevitably go awry. In fact, this fraught future is indicated when the show begins at a friend's wedding, where they see each other for the first time in a long while. Despite the celebratory occasion, neither say a word as whatever happened has clearly made this reunion a complicated one. It then flashes back eight years to September 2007 when Lucy breaks up with her high school boyfriend, something she does firmly. He is shocked and aghast, frustrated that she is telling him this on the day she leaves for college. It establishes the recurrent aspect that those around her, including her own family, often consider her to be cold for how she approaches situations. Over the first five episodes, she remains the most intriguing aspect of the show. However, she soon gets drowned out by the rest of the noise.

Upon first arriving at college, Lucy begins making friends and wandering around the campus. It is there where she sees Stephen for the first time. The two lock eyes and there is a clear connection Lucy feels as, perhaps despite herself, she can’t stop looking back to meet his unblinking stare. Later, she stumbles upon Stephen at a party where they strike up an awkward conversation. He remarks on how she looks uncomfortable in her dress, and she mostly responds with bafflement at his advances. This is something that Stephen even acknowledges is “polarizing,” a kinder way of saying he is a bit of an asshole. Of course, who among us hasn’t been won over by someone that is not necessarily good for us? That is the fun of fiction as we get to experience a tumultuous relationship from a distance, observing the high highs and the very low lows that characters crash down into. Following this encounter, Lucy is then thrust into a tumultuous first few days that culminates in what initially seems like a tragic accidental death of a student though may actually be something far more sinister.

Tell Me Lies then becomes painfully clunky and circular, light on any real thrills as it instead struggles to settle in on what it wants to be. A character even acknowledges the cyclical nature of what is happening in a manner that feels like it is meant to hide the many narrative flaws, even as they exist in plain sight. Lucy in particular keeps having check-in conversations with the friends she has met where they go around and provide story updates. While all shows require exposition, the manner in which this one delivers it to us lacks momentum and far too often don’t end up going anywhere. There will be occasional conversations where Lucy or her friends will be unexpectedly cagey about questions they get asked.

This manner of awkwardly and obviously flagging something as being important robs what could be a more mysterious moment of any weight. Subtlety is not the show’s strong suit, as it instead plows ahead with scene after scene set to a rotating list of late 2000’s music and other cultural reference points. When Lucy walks onto campus and finds her room, the electronic tones of “Time to Pretend” by MGMT blares in the background. There is also a Harry Potter book poking out of her box, taking us back to the days when the series was at its peak of popularity and its hateful author had not so thoroughly sabotaged her own reputation. Lucy even has a Blackberry that she plays Brick Breaker on when bored, providing the biggest nostalgia blast of the series.

While these details may elicit some occasional jolts of recognition, they soon wear thin as the rest of the experience is one that fails to elicit any sort of spark. Van Patten isn’t a bad performer by any means, though the same could not be said of the rest of the cast. Most egregiously is White, who feels woefully out of his depth. The show keeps telling us that Stephen is actually this charming and suave guy, yet from the moment we first see him, he just feels like a blank slate for the story to place all these various traits on. He is meant to be sly, but the performance lacks the charisma to pull this off. It ensures that the chemistry of the core relationship, which the whole show is riding on, never comes alive in the ways it needs to. The more we see of Stephen as a character, the more it feels like any range he has is rather small. He can be arrogant and silver-tongued or sullen and angry without much else. While it is interesting to see this juxtaposed against Lucy’s more complex emotional state, the scenes without her fall flat. The sole expectation comes when we meet Stephen’s mother, played by an underutilized Katey Sagal, who draws out more tension than anything else in the show.

There are some twists that get teased out which have the potential to give the story more of a punch, but they are buried under so much set-up that it is difficult to see anyone getting that far. It all ends up feeling like an unintentional demonstration of how, despite the many people who blur the lines between the two, television and movies remain quite different in narrative structure. There is perhaps a good feature to be made of this material, but not a ten-episode series like this one that feels like it wants to be a really long movie. Even with some attempts to build out other storylines, including one about a football player struggling with his studies, it all just feels like lackluster window dressing. The main crisis surrounding the early accident in the story is one that the show seems to keep forgetting about. Over five episodes, half of the entire run of Tell Me Lies, it felt like we were only barely getting to the beginning of the main story. While likely by design to keep viewers engaged and coming back with the promise of more, it is rather slow-going to get there. The result is a narrow show that finds plenty of individual messy moments to get caught up in, but lacks the depth needed to keep you engaged beyond that.

Rating: C+

You can watch the first three episodes of Tell Me Lies starting September 7 on Hulu, with the remaining seven episodes released weekly.