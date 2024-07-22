The Big Picture Season 2 of Tell Me Lies shifts focus to other characters' storylines, allowing for more depth and development beyond just Lucy and Stephen.

The addition of a new love interest for Lucy, Leo, played by Thomas Doherty, will bring out a more playful side of her after her painful breakup.

The upcoming season will explore unresolved issues within the inner circle of Lucy and Stephen's college friends.

It's been two years since Tell Me Lies Season 1 dropped on Hulu, featuring a problematic, on-and-off bond between Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White). The series executive produced by Emma Roberts is based on Carole Lovering's novel of the same name, and follows their relationship over the span of eight years, from when they meet at Baird College to when they reunite at their mutual friends' wedding party. People Magazine shared an exclusive look at what is in store for the main characters in the soon-to-be-released Season 2, introducing a new love interest for Lucy.

According to the series showrunner, Meaghan Oppenheimer, the upcoming season will be "more of a war story than a love story," as Van Patten's character is thirsty for revenge after Season 1's jaw-dropping finale. One of the ways that she will get onto Stephen's nerves is by embarking on a new relationship with Leo, who will be played by Gossip Girl reboot alum Thomas Doherty. The character will serve as "a love rival" to Stephen, having the same intense posture as the toxic male lead but externalizing his feelings in a completely different way.

Oppenheimer also shared with People that Leo will put a smile back on Lucy's face after her painful break-up.

"We haven't seen Lucy laugh a lot with a guy, and we really wanted that side of her to come out, because we forget this character's only 19 and she's been in such a toxic place that she wasn't really able to be playful and be a 19-year-old and kind of be silly and laugh. And we definitely see more of that side of Lucy this year."

'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Will Focus More on Other Characters, Aside From Lucy and Stephen

Close

Although Season 1 was centered on Lucy and Stephen's complicated connection, Season 2 will allow their college friends to get more screen time. The first images that came out showcase the leads' inner circle, as they seek to resolve pending issues. For instance, Bree (Catherine Missal) is still unaware of Evan (Branden Cook) and Lucy's one-night stand in the Season 1 finale, which will probably be addressed in the upcoming batch of episodes. Stephen has also rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder), which will likely be further explored in Season 2. Another character that will have a major presence this time around is Oliver, a newly-appointed college professor played by Tom Ellis, who will add to the rocky dynamics of the students at the center of the story.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 will premiere on Hulu on September 4, 2024.