Hulu has just renewed its series Tell Me Lies for a second season. The drama series, which follows a tumultuous relationship that unfolds over several years, is one of many projects based on books to be adapted for the streaming service. At the moment, no premiere date for the second season has been announced.

Tell Me Lies follows the lives of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco over the course of eight years as their intoxicating relationship unfolds in complicated and tumultuous ways. The two meet in college and over the following years, they find their lives irrevocably changed by seemingly mundane choices. Though their love may at first seem like the typical college campus affair, their addictive relationship will have an impact on their lives, and the lives of those around them. The series is based on a book of the same name by Carola Lovering.

The renewal of Tell Me Lies comes as Hulu Originals is preparing to launch several other book-to-television productions to add to their already stacked lineup. Other book-to-television adaptations at Hulu include Cheryl Strayed's Tiny Beautiful Things, Washington Black, Saint X, and Interior Chinatown. Hulu has already built up a respective collection of book adaptations as a part of its catalog, including Little Fires Everywhere and Normal People.

Season 1 of Tell Me Lies featured Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright and Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco. Other cast members included Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. No casting decisions have yet been announced for the second season of the Hulu series.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer and showrunner on the Hulu series. Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, and Matt Matruski all executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner. Also executive producing are Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer also executive produce for Vice Media's Refinery29. Additionally, Jonathan Levine serves as executive producer on the series. The book's author, Lovering, serves as a consulting producer on the series.

Tell Me Lies originally premiered on Hulu on September 7, with the first season consisting of 10 episodes. The final episode of the first season aired on October 26, 2022. You can now stream the entire first season of the series on Hulu now. And you can catch the trailer for Season 1 below.