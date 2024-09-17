Maybe it’s the mounting pressure of his tumultuous relationship dynamics, or maybe it’s the intensity of his future crashing down on him that has Jackson White (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines) in its chokehold in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Tell Me Lies. In it, audiences will see White’s Stephen taking perhaps the most important test of his life, as his future in law hangs in the balance on the pages of the all-important LSAT. After the time is up and the pencils go down, he walks out of the classroom and into the hall with Diana (Alicia Crowder) who seems more than confident that she nailed it. Maybe it’s her certainty that triggers his lack thereof but suddenly, Stephen’s throat tightens, launching him into a panic attack. In a show that has brought viewers a lot of intense scenes, this one certainly takes the cake.

The second season of Tell Me Lies returned with even more toxicity than ever with a two-episode premiere at the beginning of the month. With its fourth installment just around the corner, audiences are hooked on the drama and strained dynamics that have unfolded in the fan-favorite Hulu series. While she returns to Baird College with a clear head and her eye on the prize (the prize being her education and not emotionally unavailable boys), Lucy (Grace Van Patten) can’t help but still be drawn to Stephen. The pair have a messy background, engaging in the most on-and-off relationship to ever exist.

Almost immediately upon arriving back at school, Lucy sets her sights on someone new, Thomas Doherty’s Leo, while Stephen enters the new season with Diana. Of course, when he sees that his ex has potentially moved on, Stephen has no choice but to dig his claws into her again — because what else would he do? Move forward with his life? Nope. Told over two different timelines, the second season follows the layout of the first, with the events leading up to Bree's (Catherine Missal) and Evan’s (Branden Cook) wedding in 2015 and the goings-on at Baird during 2008.

Meet the Rest of the Cast of ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This time around, there are a lot of returning faces mixed in with some new ones, as the ensemble cast includes Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Edmund Donovan (Orange is the New Black), Natalee Linez (All About Sex), Jacob Rodriguez (Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado), Sonia Mena (Feral) and Spencer House (The Society).

Check out our exclusive first look at this week’s episode of Tell Me Lies and watch the series now on Hulu.

Tell Me Lies 7 10 Tell Me Lies is a drama television series created by Meaghan Oppenheimer for Hulu. Based on the novel, the series follows the relationship of two people over eight years who develop into a toxic co-dependent relationship that causes lasting effects for them and those closest to them. Release Date September 7, 2022 Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer Cast Grace Van Patten , Jackson White , Catherine Missal , Spencer House Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Hulu Expand

Watch On Hulu