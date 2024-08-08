The Big Picture Get ready for drama and toxic mind games as Tell Me Lies returns with a new season on Hulu, premiering on September 4.

Lucy and Stephen's tumultuous relationship takes a turn as new characters join the mix, leading to even more heartbreak and messy decisions.

Meaghan Oppenheimer's creation brings a fresh take on toxic co-dependent relationships.

School is almost back in session for Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers), Jackson White (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines), and the rest of the cast of Hulu’s hit drama series, Tell Me Lies. After a two-year wait, audiences will soon see the next year unfold in the lives of the back-and-forth lovers and the friends surrounding them. Today, a trailer gives us a sneak peek of all the lies, heartbreak, and tumult that’s to come when the second installment arrives on the streamer on Wednesday, September 4, with a two-episode premiere. If you thought last season got hot and heavy and was filled with messy decision-making, just wait until you see what’s going on in the halls of Baird College this time around.

Lucy Albright (Van Patten) has completely had it with boys and says she’s going into her sophomore year at college with her focus strictly on school. This seems like the wise way to go after her topsy-turvy relationship with White’s Stephen DeMarco nearly broke her in two last season. Meanwhile, Stephen is going into his senior year with a brand-new girlfriend, but after Lucy threatens him to stay away from her, he realizes that he’s lost the upper hand and desperately wants to regain it. Gotta love toxic mind games! On her mission to keep Stephen out of both her mind and bed, Lucy takes a break from all that schoolwork that she’s been focusing on and strikes up a relationship with someone new. As Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ absolute banger “Heads Will Roll” plays in the background, viewers will almost find themselves shouting “NO” at the characters as they make mind-blowingly awful decisions that will inadvertently affect the rest of their lives.

Along with Van Patten and White, Tell Me Lies also features an ensemble cast that consists of Catherine Missal (Vacation), Sonia Mena (The Deuce), Spencer House (The Society), Benjamin Wadsworth (Girl Meets World), Branden Cook (Industry) and Alicia Crowder (The Society), with Lucifer star Tom Ellis joining the madness for Season 2.

Who Is Behind ‘Tell Me Lies’?

Meaghan Oppenheimer marks her sophomore series creation with Tell Me Lies, having previously brought audiences the Catherine Zeta-Jones Facebook Watch production, Queen America. As a screenwriter, Oppenheimer holds credits on such titles as Fear the Walking Dead and We Are Your Friends, with her work on the Hulu series serving as an adaptation of Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name. Switching from her regular position in front of the camera to a behind-the-scenes role, Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) joins the team as an executive producer.

Watch the official Season 2 trailer for Tell Me Lies above and catch up on the first season now streaming on Hulu.

Tell Me Lies Release Date September 7, 2022 Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer Cast Grace Van Patten , Jackson White , Catherine Missal , Spencer House Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

