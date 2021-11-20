Jackson White is absolutely crushing it. The Mrs. Fletcher star has been announced to be the male lead in Hulu’s upcoming drama series, Tell Me Lies, alongside previously announced Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers), Deadline reports. The show, which is an adaptation of Carola Lovering’s novel by the same name, will be bringing in actress Emma Roberts (Scream Queens, American Horror Story) to executive produce.

The new series will center around an addictively chaotic relationship spanning over 8 years and will tell the story of how it plays out from beginning to end. It will follow Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White), two college kids that meet at university. Like many young adults of that age, they are naive in thinking that the decisions they make at this point in their lives won’t totally affect the years that lay ahead. When the pair strikes it off and a romantic relationship begins to form, the connection soon gets out of hand and the duo falls into toxic patterns and actions that will affect their lives, as well as the lives of the people surrounding them, forever.

Stephen (White) proves to have an undeniable appeal that draws people close to him and is able to quickly understand others’ thoughts and intentions, which fuels his at first hidden and unseen manipulative characteristics. Through these abilities, Stephen will draw out Lucy’s (Van Patten) very own dark side which will launch the two into a topsy-turvy future with consequences that neither could have seen coming.

Tell Me Lies is being adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Queen America, We Are Your Friends) who will be the showrunner as well as executive produce with Roberts, Karah Preiss, and Matt Matruski under Belletrist productions, with Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan who will represent Rebelle Media, and Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer who will be representing Vice’s Refinery29. Original novel author, Lovering, will also join in as consulting producer.

25-year-old White has been keeping very busy since his starring role in the HBO limited series, Mrs. Fletcher. The 2019 comedy series featured the young actor who led the show alongside Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision, Bad Moms). White has also recently finished filming in Paramount Players’ series Pet Sematary which will air on Paramount+ on a yet-to-be-announced date. White will star as Jud Crandall in the prequel series based on the 2019 film. He will step into the younger shoes of John Lithgow who portrayed the adult version of Jud Crandall in the second film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel. We can also soon see White appearing in the upcoming Michael Bay film Ambulance starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

