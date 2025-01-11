Police procedurals are usually winners with TV and film audiences. Whether it is Luther, Insomnia, or Dexter, people simply seem obsessed with the idea of the darkness of humanity as well as what gifts and curses it takes to catch serial killers, and the darker, the better. Well, if you are one of these people, like me, and are looking for your next thriller to binge, look no further than Tell Me What You Saw.

This K-drama on Prime Video is a bloody tale that balances light and dark incredibly well, as rookie and experienced detectives hunt down a serial killer who was thought to be dead, only for his brand of murders to re-emerge. Whilst it is probably profiler Oh Hyun-jae (Jang Hyuk) who is the most interesting and best-portrayed character, Cha Soo-young's (Choi Soo-young) naive and endearing police officer is the perfect balance in this grim reality. All in all, you are certainly missing out if you don't watch this murder mystery.

What Is 'Tell Me What You Saw' About?

Tell Me What You Saw opens with a young girl standing in the rain, and we are told that an instant is one-seventy-fifths of a second. Therefore, it is a literal frame of reality, and the gift this young girl possesses is the ability to remember exactly that frame. This girl is our protagonist, Cha Soo-young, who grows up to be a countryside police officer desperate to make it as a detective in Korea's Metropolitan Investigation Unit.

Compare this to the introductions to protagonists in the aforementioned Luther and Insomnia, and there is automatically quite a shift. Both of those series introduce us to characters without hope; the only light in their lives is the satisfaction of catching bad guys, darkened by the mental scarring they then live with afterward, such as Al Pacino's character lacking sleep because of the evidence he planted on a suspect. Instead, Soo-young isn't scarred but given hope by the discovery of her abilities. Tell Me What You Saw therefore gives us less of a brutal opening, which leaves the door open for the horrifying images we are later presented with.