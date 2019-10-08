Netflix Releases First Trailer for Documentary, ‘Tell Me Who I Am’

0

There’s nothing quite like a documentary crafted as a mystery.

This morning, Netflix debuted the trailer for Tell Me Who I Am. It looks to be the next riveting, buzzed-about doc that gets people talking, insisting you see it before it’s spoiled.

The film is directed by Ed Perkins, who was Oscar-nominated this year for his 2018 documentary short, Black Sheep. This project, his first documentary feature, looks like the stuff Hollywood films are made of.

A guy has an accident, falling into a coma. He wakes up, and he can’t recall who he is, or anything else for that matter… except his twin brother. Together, they help him put back the pieces. But he may not like what he discovers about his past.

Just who this man is and what happened before his accident is the question hovering over the narrative. Let’s hope the end result is as compelling as the trailer suggests.

Tell Me Who I Am was an official selection of the 2019 Telluride Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival and Hamptons International Film Festival. You can see it on Netflix, October 18.

If it whets your appetite further, the film is produced by Simon Chinn (Searching for Sugar Man).

Check out the trailer and the official synopsis below.