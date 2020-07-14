Telluride Film Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Telluride Film Festival has announced the cancellation of its 2020 edition, which was slated to run from Sept. 3-7 in Colorado.

“After months of intense due diligence around physically holding an event, we’ve come to the heartbreaking but unanimous conclusion to cancel this year’s Labor Day celebration of film in Telluride,” the festival said in a statement on Tuesday. “But with a seemingly unending number of new cases of Covid-19 and the national chaos around it, even the best strategy is threatened by this out of control environment. No matter how much many of us wear our masks and observe social distancing protocols, the pandemic has worsened rather than improved.”

The festival organizers said they will soon unveil the official lineup, adding that “there are some incredible, powerful, and beautiful gems and we’re excited to extol their virtues when the time is right. Follow these titles, support them. We intend to champion them outside of the festival as best we can.”

Telluride’s cancellation is a bad sign for the coming awards season, though the Toronto International Film Festival is moving ahead while scaling back, and the Fantasia Film Festival will be digital this year.