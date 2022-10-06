Colorado inhabitants, it's time to get your best screams out: The first and biggest horror film festival in the state has just announced its lineup of scary feature length and short films that are part of this year’s event. The Telluride Horror Show is a three-day celebration of genre film that highlights horror stories from across the globe, and showcases works of cinematic art from new and established talent, special programs, and events. The chilling adventure takes place next week, and the 2022 guests have also been announced.

The gigantic lineup features movies from new and established directors from 15 countries. Some highlights include titles that are making their debut in the festival, such as Travis Stevens’ A Wounded Fawn, about a museum curator that gets targeted by a serial killer. Joe Begos’ Christmas Bloody Christmas centers around a robot Santa Claus that goes haywire and starts a killing rampage, and Mark Jenkin’s Enys Men follows a wildlife volunteer who loses her grip on reality after embarking on a suspicious expedition.

Another highlight of the festival is the highly anticipated sequel V/H/S/99. The anthology horror franchise follows up to incredibly popular V/H/S/94, which was Shudder’s most watched premiere of 2021. Just like its previous installments, V/H/S/99 is helmed by a slate of directors, and this time the group includes Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter, all of whom are making their debut in the frightening franchise.

Titles from across the border include Huesera, a Spanish-language film directed by Michelle Garza Cervera about a pregnant woman whose entry into motherhood is destroyed by the presence of a sinister entity. Switzerland is present at the event with Mad Heidi, a dystopic story in which a girl transforms herself into a kick-ass fighting force who sets out to liberate the country from the insane fascists. Belgium’s Megalomaniac is a gripping story that follows two siblings who follow up on their father’s serial killings.

Aside from its ambitious feature and short-film lineup, the Telluride Horror Show also includes several other events, including the 2022 Horror Summit, as well as Creepy Campfire Tales with featured guest best-selling authors Alma Katsu (The Hunger), Jeremy Robert Johnson (Skullcrack City), Stephen Graham Jones (Don’t Fear the Reaper), and Paul Tremblay. Tremblay wrote The Cabin at the End of the World, which is adapted into an M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie A Knock at the Cabin.

Telluride Horror Show happens between next Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16 in Telluride, Colorado. You can buy tickets and check out the full lineup at the Telluride Horror Show website.