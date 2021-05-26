The mega-hit mobile gaming franchise Temple Run is set to become a live-action reality competition show. Competitors will run through the iconic Temple Run course in real life, filled with all the world-building, surprising twists, and challenging obstacles that the game made so popular with more than a whopping two billion global downloads.

A. Smith & Co. Productions, the company behind the massive reality competition shows American Ninja Warrior, The Titan Games, and Mental Samurai, is partnering with independent game studio Imangi Studios to create the Temple Run show.

Arthur Smith, chairman of A. Smith & Co. Productions, said he and his company plan to make their Temple Run reality show as much like the game as possible: “Temple Run is one of the most recognizable mobile games in the world and we have big plans to bring the global phenomenon to life. We will bring our keen eye and passion for unscripted content to create a competition where, just like the beloved game, speed, agility and quick decision-making are key.”

With an experienced, powerhouse production studio such as A. Smith & Co. Productions taking on yet another obstacle course-based competition show, Temple Run fans are in good hands. However, it’s unclear what tone the show will have or what prize competitors will be chasing. While American Ninja Warrior is not overly serious, the stakes feel real and the action is pulse-pounding. If the Temple Run show adopts a similar formula, it could be another successful flag in the A. Smith & Co. Productions cap.

Walter Devins, CEO of Imangi Studios, spoke on the partnership between his company and A. Smith & Co. Productions:

“Our team is always looking for ways to elevate our IP into exciting new formats. We’ve built a passionate global community around ‘Temple Run,’ and this partnership will give our fans an experience unlike ever before. A. Smith & Co. creates epic shows that inspire people to push their limits to reach greatness, and we can’t wait to see them do the same with Temple Run.”

Further details for the show, including the distributor, will be announced at a later date.

