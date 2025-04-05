Does Temptation Island make any sense? Not even a little bit, but I’m not sure it really matters all that much; the show could not be more captivating, though it does require a total suspension of disbelief. Temptation Island offers a trip to a tropical locale for couples who find themselves at a crossroads and wish to test their relationship. Four couples split up into two villas, one designated for the men and one for the women. Awaiting them at each villa are a dozen singles of the opposite sex, with whom they will cohabitate, party, and prove (or disprove) their loyalty to their partners. Viewers are asked to believe that these couples are genuinely coming to Temptation Island to improve their relationship and that singles are on the show earnestly looking for love with someone who is currently in a failing relationship. I’m far from convinced that any part of this is remotely real.

Apart from the obvious opportunity to gain a following on social media, it is hard to imagine why anyone would agree to take part in this process. If any mental health professionals are reading this, I urge you to look at Temptation Island if you're seeking out new material for the next edition of the DSM. How and why any sane person would go on this show expecting a positive outcome remains a massive mystery to me. To send a significant other you already don't trust to live in the company of gorgeous people intent on causing chaos seems ill-advised and entirely unnecessary. But their misguided choices result in a ten-hour feast of breathtaking television for our viewing pleasure. Surely, the vast majority of these couples are far beyond ready to break up and simply hope to get a little famous before they say their goodbyes. Whether any of what we're watching is real or not, one thing is certain: Temptation Island is TV gold.

'Temptation Island' Is Cruel and Unusual

On the sunny shores of Temptation Island, the artifice of reality television is laid stunningly bare. Previously unfaithful partners are asked to prove their fidelity by spending weeks around singles whose sole purpose is to tempt them into a torrid, televised affair. And it works almost every time! Every few days, the men and women separately gather for a bonfire, at which they watch strategically selected clips that reveal a glimpse at what their partner is up to on the other side of the island.

Occasionally, men must watch their girlfriend alone in bed, weeping and worried sick about her boyfriend's bad behavior. Sometimes, participants have to watch as their paramour disparages them. Most often, though, they are shown clips of their significant other crossing some physical boundary with one of the tempters or temptresses. It is difficult to comprehend what would motivate someone to participate in such a humiliation ritual, but I suppose there are no limits to what people are willing to do for a few thousand followers on Instagram.

On Netflix’s ninth season of Temptation Island, it is immediately apparent that at least three out of the four featured couples should not only break up; they should block each other on all possible channels of communication and move to separate hemispheres. Spoiler alert: the fourth couple, Alexa and Lino, get engaged at the season's end, and they're still going strong (despite Lino's decision to not only own but also wear a pair of leather capri pants). Cute, I suppose, if you’re the type of couple who wishes to tell your hypothetical children someday how mommy and daddy decided to get married after spending a month engaging in psychosexual televised torture. Ah, romance.