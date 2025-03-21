Netflix recently debuted its new launch of Temptation Island and the absurd reasoning for these couples joining the show will blow most viewers away. Temptation Island first premiered in the early 2000s and released three seasons. The show later returned to Peacock in 2022, where it released five new seasons. Now in the year 2025, Netflix released a season of the show and the four couples who joined the series had an interesting time navigating their relationships on the island.

The Netflix reboot has the same premise as the other eight seasons. Struggling couples are brought to an island where they'll be separated from one another. Instead, they'll live in villas with other boyfriends and girlfriends, and with members of the opposite sex. Like the name of the show suggests, viewers watch along to find out which stars would be tempted and which are ready to commit to their partners for the long haul. The first season of the Netflix launch had some shocking results, but their reasoning for joining the show was equally outrageous.

The Men Joined to Learn Self-Control on 'Temptation Island'