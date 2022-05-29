A number of legacy Star Wars actors attended Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim this weekend, celebrating the near-fifty year legacy of the iconic science-fiction franchise. One of the most iconic to appear was Temuera Morrison, who most recently returned to the Star Wars universe as Boba Fett, the clone/son of Jango Fett, the character he played twenty years ago in Attack of the Clones, the second of the Star Wars prequel era films.

Morrison returned to Celebration not only to honor the twenty-year anniversary of Attack of the Clones, but also to celebrate his role as the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett, who he played in the second season of The Mandalorian before receiving his own spinoff show, The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered last year and gave audiences a new look at Boba after he escaped the sarlacc pit they saw him fall into in Return of the Jedi, alongside Ming-Na Wen’s master assassin Fennec Shand.

Morrison appeared alongside fellow Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal, as well as directors and producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, on today’s Mando+ panel, which celebrated the success of The Mandalorian and looked to the future of the series. Collider’s own Arezou Amin was excited to catch up with Morrison after the panel, where he spoke about the dynamic between his and Wen's characters and where he thinks Boba and Fennec could go in the future.

RELATED: Grogu Rocks! Robert Rodriguez Shares a Musical Video From the Set of 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Now that Boba and Fennec have found some kind of peace on Tatooine after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Morrison imagined future scenarios where one of them remains behind in the sands of Tatooine to manage their underworld business, while the other takes off on adventures:

"I can go out on adventures because I'm done with the sand, of course. So that's where I see it going. She stays on the sand and I go off on different adventures and report back to her every now and then. Then maybe she can have a turn and I can stay home and send her out to work, and I can be stuck in the throne room handling all the business."

In speculating, Morrison was quick to note that while he is interested in continuing Boba's story, there is no official word yet on a second season of The Book of Boba Fett. Of the dynamic between Boba and Fennec, he said: "There is room there. We did have a natural rapport from the outset." He went on to add that he believes there is scope for the story to continue, and it certainly seems like something fans would be happy to see, given the immense, forty-year popularity of Boba Fett.

Morrison has had a long and storied career that includes his Star Wars legacy, as he is the face and voice of millions of Jango Fett clones, including Commander Cody in Revenge of the Sith, as well as various clones in video games like Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Republic Commando. He’s also starred in films like Once Were Warriors, Never Say Die, Moana, and Aquaman — the sequel to which he is also returning for — and has an extensive television career which includes shows like Frontier, alongside his Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa, and it doesn’t seem like he’s running out of steam any time soon, particularly not when it comes to Star Wars.

Whether Morrison will reprise his role as Boba Fett in the third season of The Mandalorian or a second season of The Book of Boba Fett is unclear, though it would be a surprise for Lucasfilm to bring back such an iconic character and then leave him behind, especially after the intense and action-filled arc he received in his spinoff show. Details about the third season of The Mandalorian are being kept tightly under wraps, however, so fans will just have to wait and see whether Morrison will don the forest green Mandalorian armor once again.

In the meantime, both seasons of The Mandalorian and season one of The Book of Boba Fett are streaming on Disney+.

Here’s Everything 'Star Wars' We Learned During Lucasfilm's Panel at Celebration

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Maggie Boccella (436 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a Weekday News Editor at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not editing, she dabbles in painting, photography, fiction writing, and practicing her non-existent lightsaber skills. More From Maggie Boccella

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe